Jack Dorsey’s Hollywood Hills Hideaway Sells in Bidding War

Jack Dorsey House Hollywood Hills
Seller:
Jack Dorsey
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.6 million
Size:
3,730 square feet, 5 beds, 5 baths

Back in August, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey hoisted his slick L.A. home onto the market, generating heaps of publicity and sending flocks of qualified buyers to the premises. Within two weeks, the property was in escrow and quickly sold for $4.625 million, $130,000 more than the asking price and also $400,000 more than what the San Francisco-based multibillionaire tech titan originally paid for the house, just over a year ago.

However, it remains uncertain if Dorsey ever actually spent a night here — the property was purchased for his then-girlfriend, L.A.-based Sports Illustrated model Raven Lyn Corneil, who temporarily occupied the property along with a familial relative but moved out after less than a year.

According to records, the $4.6 million buyer is former UCLA football player Amir “Nick” Ekbatani, a half-Iranian amputee who lost part of his left leg following a 2012 motorcycle accident in Redondo Beach, Calif. Ekbatani sued Caltrans — and the taxi driver that hit his motorbike — over the incident, and in 2017 was awarded an almost unbelievable $35 million settlement.

Sited near the peak of the Hollywood Hills, the Dorsey-cum-Ekbatani residence sits on a prominent corner lot with north-facing views that drink in a tremendous portion of the San Fernando Valley. Built in 2017 and awarded the AIA’s L.A. Residential Architecture Merit Award that same year, the blocky contemporary sports walls of glass and an unconventional “upside-down” layout — the home’s public rooms are all upstairs, while four of the five bedrooms are located on the lower floor.

Ekbatani’s houseguests will assuredly be impressed by the home’s soaring entryway, where an 18-step floating staircase dramatically ascends to the massive upstairs great room. Up there is a chicly minimalist kitchen with designer appliances and a subway car-sized center island, and just beyond — through disappearing Fleetwood glass sliders — is an expansive outdoor deck with an outdoor fridge and Viking BBQ grill. Tucked into a private wing on the upper floor is a hedonistic master suite, which packs in a private terrace, bedroom with valley lights views, and a bathroom slathered in marble.

The decidedly less flashy lower floor includes four guest bedrooms — all of them equipped with ensuite baths — a cozy family/media room, a dedicated laundry room and heaps of additional storage space, plus an attached two-car garage. Glass sliders lead directly to the compact backyard, where there’s an infinity-edged swimming pool, a large wooden deck, and two small patches of grassy lawn.

Dorsey, now in his early 40s and worth $4 billion per Forbes, continues to primarily reside in his longtime neighborhood of Seacliff, in San Francisco. Way back in 2012, he forked over $10 million for a blufftop midcentury modern house that remains his main residence; last year, he paid a record-breaking $21.8 million for the neglected home next door. According to Mansion Global, he has since sunk hundreds of thousands more into remodeling that property.

Ben Belack of The Agency held the listing; Jon Grauman, also of The Agency, repped Ekbatani.

