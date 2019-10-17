×

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House Sells for $18 Million, Setting New Record

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ron-Burkle
19 View Gallery
Seller:
Ron Burkle
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$18 million
Size:
6,000+ square feet, 3 beds, 3.5 baths

After an incredible publicity blitz and well over a year on the market, Frank Lloyd Wright’s world-renowned Ennis House — tucked into the foothills of Los Feliz, near L.A.’s hipster-approved Eastside — has sold for $18 million to an as-yet-unidentified buyer. That number, while significantly below the $23 million ask, ranks it as the priciest Wright-designed home ever sold, easily eclipsing the previous high-water mark set by the Storer House in nearby Hollywood Hills, which was purchased in 2013 for $6.8 million by billionaire medical device heir and hardcore architecture aficionado Jon Stryker.

Of course, the Ennis House is less of a home than a giant work of art that just happens to include bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen. Designed by the elder Wright and built by his son in 1924 for wealthy retailer Charles Ennis and his wife Mabel, the monolithic masterpiece was hewn almost entirely from 27,000 perforated and patterned decomposed granite blocks. And thanks to its proximity to Hollywood, the idiosyncratic property has long been a magnet for filmmakers, who have featured the house in countless TV commercials, shows and big-budget films — most notably in 1982’s “Blade Runner” epic.

Shortly after enduring extensive structural damage following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the landmarked estate slipped into a sorry state of neglect that continued until 2011, when it was purchased for $4.5 million by supermarket billionaire Ron Burkle. According to listing details, Burkle — a noted trophy property collector — spent years and nearly $17 million to comprehensively restore every inch of the estate, meaning the $18 million sale price represents a multimillion dollar financial loss to his labor of love.

Perched high above the L.A. basin, on a .83 acre lot with jetliner-like city views, the main house and detached guest quarters collectively weigh in with somewhere north of 6,000 square feet of living space. Between the two distinctly separate structures lies a gated motorcourt that can easily accommodate a half-dozen automobiles — from there, a short pathway leads to the squat front door.

Within the cinematic Mayan Revival structure is an extraordinarily long hallway with a mausoleum-worthy marble floor linking the various rooms into one cohesive building. The interiors feature the same concrete blocks as the exterior, and there are lustrous hardwood floors and leaded glass windows throughout. Formal spaces include a living room with a mosaic-tiled fireplace, a vaguely ecclesiastical dining room with a dramatic city view, and a wondrously vintage kitchen with black and white tiles — perfectly restored to functionality, of course.

There’s also a games/media room with a wet bar, plus a swimming pool and lengthy koi pond on the north side of the property. The home’s southern exposures offer a plethora of terraces, balconies and private courtyards, all of them with sweeping L.A. city vistas.

And like many Frank Lloyd Wright masterpieces, this property is hardly an everyday, generically-constructed mansion — the fiendishly expensive maintenance alone could easily drive an “ordinary” multimillionaire to financial insolvency. But how many people get to say they own one of the country’s most iconic homes? Few other than the $18 million new owner, likely.

Branden & Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; John Galich of Sotheby’s International Realty repped the buyer.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • The Ennis House Sells for Record

    Frank Lloyd Wright's Ennis House Sells for $18 Million, Setting New Record

    After an incredible publicity blitz and well over a year on the market, Frank Lloyd Wright’s world-renowned Ennis House — tucked into the foothills of Los Feliz, near L.A.’s hipster-approved Eastside — has sold for $18 million to an as-yet-unidentified buyer. That number, while significantly below the $23 million ask, ranks it as the priciest [...]

  • Bryan Cogman House Sherman Oaks

    'Game of Thrones' Alum Bryan Cogman Snags Contemporary L.A. Retreat

    Fresh off a stint as writer and co-executive producer on “Game of Thrones,” Bryan Cogman recently joined Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series as a consultant, just months after he inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios. And the increasingly in-demand wordsmith has long been attached to Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Sword in the Stone” [...]

  • Camille Grammer House

    Camille Grammer-Meyer's Malibu Beach House For Rent

    Just a few months after she completed a quick, comprehensive and no-doubt costly overhaul, Camille Grammer-Meyer has put a beachfront residence along one of the most sought after stretches of sand in Malibu, Calif., up for rent at $25,000 per month. The recently married former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, who received $30 [...]

  • Jaclyn Hill House Beverly Hills

    YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Rents $20 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

    It’s no secret that YouTube “celebrities” have a taste for the finer things in life. Some take a shine to designer clothing; others flaunt their exotic automobiles. Still others sink their millions into slick mansions, the kind with elevators and infinity pools. And the very wealthiest echelon of influencers, folks like controversial social media superstar [...]

  • Forest Whitaker House Hollywood Hills

    Forest Whitaker Re-Lists Hollywood Hills Compound

    More than two years after it first popped up for sale with an unrealistic price tag of nearly $6 million, one that by March 2018 had dropped to a still-too-high price just shy of $5 million, Forest Whitaker has dropped his old agents, picked up a new broker, Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, and [...]

  • Paul Wesley House Topanga

    Paul Wesley Purchases Topanga Log Cabin

    An in-the-know property snitch swears Paul Wesley, best known for his long-running role on “The Vampire Diaries” and his various roles on the CBS All Access thriller series “Tell Me a Story,” has marked his upwardly mobile showbiz career with the just over $1.9 million acquisition of a modern-minded log cabin in Topanga, Calif. Secured [...]

  • Ben Affleck House

    Ben Affleck’s Georgia Plantation Remains for Sale

    Ben Affleck’s longtime hideaway near Savannah, on Georgia’s exclusive Hampton Island Preserve, remains available at $7.6 million, a 15% discount on the in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $8.9 million the multi-structure compound was unfortunately saddled when it first came for sale almost one and a half years ago. With half a dozen projects in various stages [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad