Ex-Turner CEO John Martin, Mia Goldwyn Buy $14 Million Brentwood Estate

A new estate in the tony hills of Brentwood, on L.A.’s perennially desirable Westside, has been sold for exactly $14 million. The buyers are media mogul John Martin, the former Time Warner CFO who became Chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting in 2014 — where he oversaw the CNN networks, TNT, TBS, TCM, truTV, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim — before stepping down last year, and his partner Mia Goldwyn, the former chief content officer for the now-defunct YouTube network StyleHaul. Goldwyn is also the ex-wife of Peter Goldwyn, grandson of the late Paramount Pictures founder Samuel Goldwyn.

Built by a local developer over a three year period, the three-story gated mansion is architecturally ambiguous but undeniably grand, with a soaring double-height entryway, crisp contemporary interiors bathed in neutral decor, a whopping 14 bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout its 14,000 square feet of living space.

The home’s main floor includes a restaurant-sized kitchen with a unique U-shaped island and every luxury Viking and SubZero appliance imaginable. There’s also a formal dining room, a formal living room with fireplace, a music room, a guest bedroom suite and a family room with a disappearing wall of glass, allowing direct access to the backyard patio.

Upstairs are five more bedrooms, all of them with ensuite bathrooms, the master equipped with a dual-sided fireplace, a sitting area, private covered patio and a lavish bath with two dressing rooms and a glass-encased shower with gold-plated accents.

Resort-worthy amenities comprise most of the lower/basement level: an indoor lap pool, a temperature-controlled wine closet with room for 500 bottles of bubbly, a sauna, movie theater and gym. For the car collector, there’s also a subterranean garage with room for 8+ luxury vehicles and — somewhat unexpectedly — polished hardwood garage floors, an attractive feature that could possibly be slightly impractical in the long term.

The property spans just over a half-acre and includes an outdoor swimming pool with a Baja shelf and inset spa, a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen, a firepit with adjacent seating area, grassy lawns and a covered loggia for alfresco dining. Tall hedges and mature trees surround the lot, imbuing the premises with a welcome dose of privacy.

Before selecting their new Brentwood digs, Martin and Goldwyn were leasing a large compound in Beverly Hills owned by French apparel mogul Guy Attal. That property, designed by a lauded architect Paul R. Williams in 1941, was previously leased to songstress Mariah Carey and has also been occupied by the likes of Betty Grable, Melanie Griffith, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and Paul McCartney.

Fiora Aston at Compass held the listing; Daniela Petkov at Nelson Shelton Real Estate repped Martin and Goldwyn.