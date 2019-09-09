×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ex-Facebooker Scott Marlette Buys a $15 Million Santa Monica Canyon Gem

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
scott-marlette-house
12 View Gallery
Seller:
Marmol Radziner
Location:
Santa Monica, Calif.
Price:
$15.3 million
Size:
9,567 square feet, 8 beds, 10 baths

For a neighborhood mere minutes from the bustling Third Street Promenade outdoor mall — not to mention the crowd-swarmed local beaches — Santa Monica Canyon is remarkably remote-seeming. Its winding, narrow roads are hidden beneath a canopy of trees, forest-like foliage obscuring many area homes from public view. Hidden among the vines and overgrown oaks are some of the L.A. area’s most architecturally adventurous residences, many of them designed by legendary architects — Ray Kappe, Richard Neutra and Thornton Abell among them. Perhaps today’s house, tucked under the long shadows of estates designed by those icons, is destined to become a future classic.

Back in 2015, much-acclaimed architectural firm Marmol Radziner paid $5.6 million for a .93-acre property tucked deep into the canyon. They subsequently designed and built a deliciously chic contemporary mansion that was completed in 2017 and sold just last month for about $15.3 million, a big number even for perilously pricey Santa Monica. The buyer, records reveal, is tech entrepreneur Scott Marlette.

Marlette, a former engineer by trade, made his first fortune when Facebook went public in 2012. As one of Facebook’s first 20 employees, he developed the social media giant’s photo application — folks can thank him for allowing them to visually stalk their closest friends and acquaintances.

Shortly after Facebook’s public bow, Marlette decamped Silicon Valley in favor of L.A.’s Westside, where he paid $5.4 million for a lovely Pacific Palisades modern farmhouse that remains his main residence. Since then, he’s joined — and departed — hotshot venture capital startup Slow Ventures.

In late 2011, Marlette partnered with Trevor Bezdek and fellow former Facebooker Doug Hirsch to launch GoodRX, a tech startup that uses a website and mobile app to allow patients to check and compare prescription drug prices at pharmacies across the country. The pitch has apparently been successful; GoodRX was in talks to be acquired for up to $3 billion last year, reports said.

All three GoodRX co-founders have poured a decent chunk of their riches into high-end real estate. Besides Marlette’s new $15 million Marmol Radziner special in Santa Monica Canyon, Bezdek recently bought a $15 million Brentwood Park estate, while Hirsch also owns a $15 million mansion custom-designed for him by none other than Marmol Radziner.

The new Marlette manor features more than 9,500 square feet of living space. Within the blocky, matte grey walls is a majestic double-height living room with soaring walls of glass and a double-sided indoor outdoor fireplace, a stunning collection of rustic oak cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen with dual islands and designer appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass also feature in the upper level’s master suite, where neutral colors lush garden views imbue the bedroom with a desirably calmness.  Other features of the estate include a gym, a home theater, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a so-called “butler’s kitchen” and a separate full outdoor kitchen, presumably so nobody on the property will ever go hungry. A pool and covered pool cabana with fireplace complete the amenities list; naturally the entire premises are also walled and gated for the ultimate privacy and security.

Marlette certainly won’t be lacking for high-profile new neighbors — his property happens to sit on the exact same street as Melissa Rivers’ new $11 million mansion and right next door to an enormous estate best-known for featuring prominently in Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop” movie and now owned by VICE Media co-founder Shane Smith.

Tami Halton Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners held the listing.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Scott Marlette House Santa Monica

    Ex-Facebooker Scott Marlette Buys a $15 Million Santa Monica Canyon Gem

    For a neighborhood mere minutes from the bustling Third Street Promenade outdoor mall — not to mention the crowd-swarmed local beaches — Santa Monica Canyon is remarkably remote-seeming. Its winding, narrow roads are hidden beneath a canopy of trees, forest-like foliage obscuring many area homes from public view. Hidden among the vines and overgrown oaks [...]

  • Kanye West Wyoming Ranch

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buy Enormous Wyoming Ranch

    When Kim Kardashian West was interviewed — by her husband, naturally — for the cover story in this month’s issue of Vogue Arabia, she was asked to describe where she sees herself in ten years. The L.A. native’s answer was somewhat surprising: “living on a ranch in Wyoming,” she said, “and occasionally going to Palm [...]

  • Joe Lacob House Malibu

    Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Scores $29 Million Malibu Mansion

    Fresh off back-to-back NBA championships, professional basketball’s Golden State Warriors of San Francisco have been described by reputable news outlets as the “greatest dynasty in the modern era” and as “absurd collection of talent.” Perhaps to celebrate those supreme accolades, majority owner Joe Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran have girded their loins and charged [...]

  • Eduard Ogay House Beverly Hills

    Kazakhstani Oligarch Asks $30 Million for Beverly Park Mansion

    There are hundreds, if not thousands, of gated communities in Southern California. But the wealthiest — and likely the most famous — is undoubtedly Beverly Park, the guard-gated megamansion enclave tucked into the mountains high above Beverly Hills. According to previous reports, the 73-estate community is the richest neighborhood in all of Los Angeles. It’s [...]

  • Alicia Keys House La Jolla

    Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Dump $20.8 Million on La Jolla's Razor House

    Last year, amid a deluge of publicity, an ultra-contemporary mansion in the posh seaside town of La Jolla, Calif. was listed for sale at $30 million. After a significant pricechop and a change of realtors, the architecturally significant property sold last week for $20.8 million, an amount that appears to be the most paid for [...]

  • GT Dave House Beverly Hills

    Kombucha Kingpin GT Dave Buys Third Beverly Hills House

    After being anointed a billionaire earlier this year by Forbes, 41-year-old beverage mogul GT Dave is unsurprisingly looking to expand his real estate holdings. The affable Bel Air native, who almost singlehandedly launched the kombucha craze and whose GT’s Living Foods brand still owns 40% of the increasingly crowded U.S. market, has paid $5.7 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad