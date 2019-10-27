×
Endeavor’s Bozoma Saint John Settles in Hancock Park

Hancock Park, Los Angeles, Calif.
$3.2 million
3,428 square feet, 4 beds, 3.25 baths

A decidedly genteel 1932 Colonial Revival-style home in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park neighborhood recently sold for nearly $3.2 million. Tucked away at the end of a whisper-quiet cul-de-sac that fronts the high-nosed Wilshire Country Club, the stately residence was completely overhauled in 2018 by a local development group, who added contemporary finishes and modern tech gadgets inside while carefully preserving the historic charm of the exterior.

The home’s new owner is powerhouse businesswoman Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, who currently reigns as Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor, the L.A.-based multibillion-dollar entertainment industry juggernaut that represents an enormous amount of showbiz talent and recently postponed its controversial IPO.

Before becoming one of Endeavor’s top execs, Saint John orbited the cutthroat world of Silicon Valley tech, where she rose to become one of Apple’s brightest marketing stars before jumping ship — in 2017 — amid great fanfare to become Uber’s Chief Brand Officer, a move applauded by critics of the scandal-plagued tech unicorn. But after only a year at Uber, Saint John departed the firm for Endeavor, a surprise move on which she publicly expounded earlier this year.

Gated and equipped with surveillance cameras for security, the two-story house boasts an upstairs balcony and array of slender columns that span the structure’s full height. Inside, the transitional interiors retain their original graceful proportions, now enhanced with the addition of French doors and oversized windows. There are hardwood floors stained a trendy ebony, formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in chef’s kitchen that opens to the family room, and a downstairs office that could also function as a spare bedroom.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, the master equipped with a vaulted ceiling, spa-style bath with soaking tub and a walk-in closet. The two guest/family bedrooms both sport ensuite baths and direct access to the front balcony, which features golf club views.

The .17-acre lot also offers a long driveway with a detached two-car garage, plus a separate entertainer’s-style backyard with a built-in BBQ, grassy lawn, patios for al fresco dining, and a dark-bottomed plunge pool with inset spa.

David Kramer & Carol Whitley of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Darlene Kelly of Core Real Estate Group repped Saint John.

