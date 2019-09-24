×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elon Musk Sells One of Many L.A. Homes

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
16 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.925 million
Size:
3,077 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Serial tech entrepreneur and billionaire investor Elon Musk has sold one of his many residential properties in Los Angeles for a bit more than $3.9 million. An in-the-know real estate source swears the new owners of the striking Brentwood architectural are prolific film and television director/producer Jason Winer and actress Jackie Seiden. However, a representative for the couple swears that’s not true.

The space-exploring Tesla tycoon acquired the property about five years ago for close to $3.7 million and, according to unconfirmed scuttlebutt, Musk never officially occupied the four-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home — he owns several substantially larger and far more opulent homes in Bel Air — and instead purchased the snazzy Brentwood property for one of his ex-wives.

Perched high on a private promontory with panoramic canyon, ocean and city lights views, the not quite 3,100-square-foot spread has an angular street presence and an elegantly curved rear façade that makes a gentle bend around a classic, kidney-shaped saltwater swimming pool and spa. Milk chocolate-colored wood floors run throughout open-concept living, dining and kitchen areas that feature pale-gray stacked-stone accent walls and vast banks of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that allow for seamless transitions to a variety of patios that surround the house. Bedrooms occupy a separate wing and include a deluxe master suite with direct access to the pool, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom with garden tub.

The listing was held by David Kramer and Andrew Buss at Hilton & Hyland; The buyer was repped by Jack Graniti at Pacifica West Properties.

Until recently, Winer, a 2010 Emmy winner whose scads of credits include “Modern Family,” “Life in Pieces” and Single Parents,” owned a designer-decorated Mediterranean Revival-style villa in L.A.’s swank Hancock Park area that he sold for $4.3 million. He had picked up the property in 2013 for $3.6 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Ian Somerhalder House

    Somerhalder and Reed List Venice Contempo

    Pre-teen model-turned-beau-hunk star of “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries” Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, co-writer and co-star of the provocative 2003 teen drama “Thirteen,” have hung a just shy of $3.5 million price tag on an ultra-contemporary home in a prime Venice neighborhood in Los Angeles. They bought the two-story industrial-inspired house just over four [...]

  • Jason Winer Housse

    Elon Musk Sells One of Many L.A. Homes

    Serial tech entrepreneur and billionaire investor Elon Musk has sold one of his many residential properties in Los Angeles for a bit more than $3.9 million. An in-the-know real estate source swears the new owners of the striking Brentwood architectural are prolific film and television director/producer Jason Winer and actress Jackie Seiden. However, a representative [...]

  • Ne-Yo House

    Ne-Yo Lists Family-Sized Sherman Oaks Home

    Shaffer Smith, better known as mononymic music industry polyglot Ne-Yo, has hung a $2 million price tag on a family-sized house on an unassuming street in an unpretentious if not exactly inexpensive Sherman Oaks, Calif., neighborhood. The three-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and fedora aficionado, also a judge on Jennifer’s Lopez’s 2019 Emmy nominated competition [...]

  • James Valentine House

    Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Buys From Super-Producer Dana Brunetti

    Powerhouse film and television producer Dana Brunetti sold his showbiz pedigreed home in L.A.’s exclusive Toluca Lake community for $6.4 million, notably above its $6.25 million price tag, and the new owner is Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine. Brunetti, whose many credits include “House of Cards,” “Captain Phillips” and the racy “Fifty Shades” franchise, turned [...]

  • Cheryl Tiegs House

    Cheryl Tiegs Lists Balinese Bel Air Estate

    For at least a third time in six years, Cheryl Tiegs has set her longtime home in a mega-posh pocket of L.A.’s hyper-tony Bel Air area out for sale on the open market, this time at $18.5 million. In 2013 she gave it an unsuccessful go at $12 million and then again in 2015 at [...]

  • Topher Grace House

    Topher Grace Snags La Cañada Flintridge Cape Cod

    Though they’ve yet to sell their mid-century home in Studio City’s celeb-approved Fryman Canyon area, Topher Grace and Ashley have nonetheless plunked down nearly $3 million for a dormer-roofed 1940s Cape Cod-style home in the leafy, little lauded suburban community of La Cañada Flintridge, about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Set on almost [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan House

    ‘Lady Bird’ Star Saoirse Ronan Lists Coastal Nest Near Dublin

    A kind lad from across the pond was thoughtful enough to pass along word that Bronx-born and Ireland-raised “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan has put her Edwardian retreat about 20 miles outside of Dublin, Ireland, in the coastal resort community of Greystones, up for sale on the open market at €1.5 million, an amount that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad