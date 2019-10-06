Dollar Shave Club CEO Upgrades to Luxe Venice Transitional

To hear Michael Dubin tell it, the business plan was ludicrously simple. Frustrated by the high price of razor blades, he set out to reinvent men’s shopping experience by offering quality razors delivered right to their doorsteps — for as little as $1 per month. He knew it would work because “if I had the problem, then other people probably had the same problem as well,” he recounted to CNBC.

With the help of a now-iconic viral launch video released in 2012 — “Our Blades Are F**king Great,” written and starring Dubin — the innovative subscription business Dollar Shave Club became an overnight and enduring success, culminating in the startup’s $1 billion all-cash acquisition by Unilever. (Despite the sale, Dubin remains CEO of the company.)

Now with the financial firepower to live just about anywhere on the globe, Dubin has decided he likes his longtime Venice, Calif. neighborhood just fine. But he’s still upgraded to a swanky new abode, albeit one that happens to be just a couple blocks away from his more modest starter home.

Originally built in 1926, the new house was drastically renovated by an investor who acquired the place in February 2018 and flipped it to Dubin for nearly $4 million just nine months later, more than double what he paid. The four-bed, approximately 3,700 sq. ft. structure features crisp white paint contrasted with black window accents, and a short white picket fence surrounding the grassy front yard.

Inside, the mostly neutral interiors have high ceilings and recessed lighting. The formal living room offers a fireplace and foldaway glass doors leading to the pool area, as does the high-end kitchen and adjacent family room. Upstairs, the white oak floors continue through the home’s three en-suite bedrooms, with the master sporting a desirable spa-like bathroom and private balcony.

The .16-acre lot — typical for tightly-packed Venice — has enough space for a small, L-shaped patch of grassy lawn and a rectangular plunge pool with inset spa and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. A sizable wooden deck also has ample of space for outdoor entertaining or solo al fresco dining.

And around the same time he acquired his impressive new inland Venice digs, Dubin sold his starter Venice home — as previously mentioned, located only a handful of blocks away — for about $2.2 million to a prominent music attorney.

Emily Bregman of Compass held the listing; Jessica Dubin of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Dubin.