×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beauty Barons Ask $23 Million for Lavish Hidden Hills Compound

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
dan-sheree-funsch-house
24 View Gallery
Seller:
Dan & Sheree Ladove Funsch
Location:
Hidden Hills, Calif.
Price:
$22.995 million
Size:
13,895 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Less than two years after they bought it for $16 million, married beauty industry entrepreneurs Sheree Ladove Funsch and Dan Funsch have flipped their massive Hidden Hills, Calif. estate back onto the market with a $22.995 million pricetag. The 1.22-acre property is a bonafide compound, sprawling across two adjacent parcels of land and comprising three standalone structures with off-street parking for at least two dozen vehicles.

Famous for its legion of high-profile residents, Hidden Hills is the guard-gated San Fernando Valley city currently home to Drake, The Weeknd, John Stamos, Paul George, Vin Scully, Kylie Jenner and several other members of the Kardashian family. One of the area’s newest homeowners is YouTube superstar Jeffree Star, who recently moved into his new $14.6 million mega-mansion.

It’s not clear what, if any, property improvements and upgrades the Funsches have made during their short tenure in Hidden Hills, but their Cape Cod-style estate continues to offer a palatial main house with more than 12,000 square feet of living space. Gated and camera-secured for privacy, the place is guaranteed to impress guests with its marble-lined, tanker truck-sized entrance foyer. Soft neutral colors have a calming effect in the public rooms, which include a fireplace-equipped living room, dining room, and a kitchen attached to an opulent family room. There’s also a billiards room with marble wet bar that opens directly — via three oversized Palladian-style windows — to the gardens.

The titanic master suite lies upstairs and includes a fireplace and sitting area, a stone bathroom with soaking tub and dual vanities, and a his/hers closets and dressing rooms. Other resort-style home amenities include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, wood-paneled library, soundproof movie theater with tiered seating, a two-story gym with sauna and massage facilities,  and an outdoor living room with a pizza oven and a giant indoor/outdoor bar area.

Popular on Variety

Outdoors, the property includes a P-shaped zero-edge swimming pool with a spa and programmable LED lights, plus a surround patio with a firepit and ample space for outdoor entertaining. And on a hillside below the main house, accessed via a separate driveway, lies a detached seven-car garage and a wee guesthouse with its own kitchen.

Dan Funsch is the longtime chairman and CEO of Intarome Fragrance Corp, his privately-owned New Jersey-based firm that specializes in the manufacture of custom fragrances and flavors used in cosmetics and other personal care products.

Sheree Ladove Funsch, meanwhile, is president, CEO and owner of LaDove, Inc., the Palm Beach, Florida-based company that is a leader in the manufacture of professional salon hair care products.

And besides their Hidden Hills monster mansion, the jet-setting Funsches continue to maintain at least two other large homes. Per records, he owns an 11,000 sq. ft. mansion in tony Saddle River, New Jersey that was purchased before their marriage; she, meanwhile, has a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion in Delray Beach, Florida, that was also purchased pre-wedded bliss.

Milla Pariser of Rodeo Realty and Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices jointly hold the Hidden Hills listing.

More Dirt

  • Dan Sheree Funsch House Hidden Hills

    Beauty Barons Ask $23 Million for Lavish Hidden Hills Compound

    Less than two years after they bought it for $16 million, married beauty industry entrepreneurs Sheree Ladove Funsch and Dan Funsch have flipped their massive Hidden Hills, Calif. estate back onto the market with a $22.995 million pricetag. The 1.22-acre property is a bonafide compound, sprawling across two adjacent parcels of land and comprising three [...]

  • Courtney Kemp House Los Angeles

    The Swishers Sell $8.7 Million L.A. Mansion to 'Power' Creator Courtney Kemp

    Shortly before they picked up a $6 million estate in the mountains above Beverly Hills — within a guarded community famous for its high-profile residents — actor Joanna Garcia Swisher and her retired pro baseball player husband Nick Swisher quietly sold their former house in L.A.’s historic Windsor Square neighborhood. While the transaction was consummated off-market, [...]

  • Marg Helgenberger House

    ‘CSI’s’ Marg Helgenberger Buys and Sells in Los Angeles

    “CSI” alum Marg Helgenberger is on the move. Earlier this year the television and film veteran, currently a co-star on the primetime legal drama “All Rise,” sold her longtime residence in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood in a clandestine, off-market transaction valued at $8 million. Since then, she’s sealed the deal on the $4.5 million purchase of [...]

  • Chandler Parsons House Los Angeles

    Chandler Parsons Bounces Into Anthony Zuiker’s Malibu Estate

    Anthony Zuiker, creator of the sprawling, lucratively syndicated “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” television franchise, has sold a comfortably plush, Zen-modern estate in the mansion-dotted foothills above Malibu’s Escondido Beach for $9.25 million and property records reveal the new owner as 31-year-old NBA star Chandler Parsons. Though the sale price is a smidgen under the last [...]

  • Olivia Culpo House Los Angeles

    Olivia Culpo Snags Slick Encino Transitional Home

    In case you hadn’t heard, social media influencing is now big business. Just ask Olivia Culpo, the Rhode Island native who parlayed her initial success with beauty pageants into a multimillion-dollar career as a fashion influencer. The former Miss USA and Miss Universe has racked up exceedingly lucrative brand deals with the likes of DSW, [...]

  • Troy Van Leeuwen House Los Angeles

    Troy Van Leeuwen Picks Up Suburban Home

    Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwan has shelled out a smidgen more than $2.3 million for a family-sized home in the somewhat far-flung and relatively unsung L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills. Secured behind gates and privately positioned on a flat plateau high above the street, the vine-encrusted Mediterranean residence measures in at [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan House Ireland

    Saoirse Ronan Sells Irish Seaside Hideaway

    One of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors, three-time Oscar-nominated “Little Women” star Saoirse Ronan, has sold her fully rehabbed hideaway in the quaint seaside town of Greystones, about 20 miles south of Dublin in Ireland’s County Wicklow. The just under $2.1 million sale price is a good bit more than the slightly above $1.8 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad