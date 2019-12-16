Beauty Barons Ask $23 Million for Lavish Hidden Hills Compound

Less than two years after they bought it for $16 million, married beauty industry entrepreneurs Sheree Ladove Funsch and Dan Funsch have flipped their massive Hidden Hills, Calif. estate back onto the market with a $22.995 million pricetag. The 1.22-acre property is a bonafide compound, sprawling across two adjacent parcels of land and comprising three standalone structures with off-street parking for at least two dozen vehicles.

Famous for its legion of high-profile residents, Hidden Hills is the guard-gated San Fernando Valley city currently home to Drake, The Weeknd, John Stamos, Paul George, Vin Scully, Kylie Jenner and several other members of the Kardashian family. One of the area’s newest homeowners is YouTube superstar Jeffree Star, who recently moved into his new $14.6 million mega-mansion.

It’s not clear what, if any, property improvements and upgrades the Funsches have made during their short tenure in Hidden Hills, but their Cape Cod-style estate continues to offer a palatial main house with more than 12,000 square feet of living space. Gated and camera-secured for privacy, the place is guaranteed to impress guests with its marble-lined, tanker truck-sized entrance foyer. Soft neutral colors have a calming effect in the public rooms, which include a fireplace-equipped living room, dining room, and a kitchen attached to an opulent family room. There’s also a billiards room with marble wet bar that opens directly — via three oversized Palladian-style windows — to the gardens.

The titanic master suite lies upstairs and includes a fireplace and sitting area, a stone bathroom with soaking tub and dual vanities, and a his/hers closets and dressing rooms. Other resort-style home amenities include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, wood-paneled library, soundproof movie theater with tiered seating, a two-story gym with sauna and massage facilities, and an outdoor living room with a pizza oven and a giant indoor/outdoor bar area.

Outdoors, the property includes a P-shaped zero-edge swimming pool with a spa and programmable LED lights, plus a surround patio with a firepit and ample space for outdoor entertaining. And on a hillside below the main house, accessed via a separate driveway, lies a detached seven-car garage and a wee guesthouse with its own kitchen.

Dan Funsch is the longtime chairman and CEO of Intarome Fragrance Corp, his privately-owned New Jersey-based firm that specializes in the manufacture of custom fragrances and flavors used in cosmetics and other personal care products.

Sheree Ladove Funsch, meanwhile, is president, CEO and owner of LaDove, Inc., the Palm Beach, Florida-based company that is a leader in the manufacture of professional salon hair care products.

And besides their Hidden Hills monster mansion, the jet-setting Funsches continue to maintain at least two other large homes. Per records, he owns an 11,000 sq. ft. mansion in tony Saddle River, New Jersey that was purchased before their marriage; she, meanwhile, has a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion in Delray Beach, Florida, that was also purchased pre-wedded bliss.

Milla Pariser of Rodeo Realty and Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices jointly hold the Hidden Hills listing.