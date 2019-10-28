Late Newspaper Heiress’s Wildly Opulent Beverly Hills Compound Asks $20 Million

Beverly Hills has a well-curated reputation for flashy, unrestrained opulence, and perhaps one of the very best residential examples of that recently popped up on the open market. Relisted with a nearly-$20 million pricetag — a relative bargain, considering the same house asked as much as $32.9 million last year — the .67-acre property is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Beverly Hills’ best neighborhood pockets, and it includes a 10,000 sq. ft., uber-contemporary mansion awash in mirrors and massive slabs of marble.

Built in 1987 and extensively redone in 1999, the property was last sold back in 2011 to enormously wealthy heiress Jennie Scaife, the daughter of now-deceased billionaire publisher Richard Mellon Scaife, owner of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, major backer of conservative political causes, and principal heir to the Mellon family banking, oil and aluminum fortune.

For her part, Scaife was a Palm Beach, Florida-based philanthropist and noted animal rights advocate. For the last few years of her life, however, she was primarily known for a bitter legal dispute that pitted Scaife and her brother against her father and his will’s executors, and centered around the depletion of a $400 million trust in her father’s name.

Records show that Scaife paid about $10.3 million for her Beverly Hills home, though she apparently only used the high-maintenance estate as a part-time residence until her late 2018 death at the age of 55, reportedly due to complications of an undisclosed illness.

Sleek black glass gates shield the house from public view; behind them is a grassy front yard dotted with enormous redwoods. A walkway and motorcourt are lined with metal tiles “resembling spinning vinyl,” according to the Robb Report. Inside the house, an enormous living room flaunts its double-height ceilings, lurid purple-and-green custom couches and a one-of-a-kind Chihuly blown glass chandelier.

A mirror-wrapped floating staircase ascends to the party-ready upper level, which includes a wet bar, lounge and home theater. Polished marble floors gleam throughout the main level — in the glass-encased dining room, in the breakfast room and the million-dollar kitchen, with its 52-foot island, plum-hued countertops and eye-popping array of Gaggenau stainless appliances.

There are four bedroom suites in the curvaceous main house; the decadent master includes gold accents and matte pink walls, his-and-her marble bathrooms and dual closets with a communal sitting room. Naturally, the property is also equipped with an elevator, a slew of cameras, smart home technology and other gadget wizardry.

Glamorous only begins to describe the resort-style yard, which is outfitted with sprawling lawns and an outdoor living room, a separate pool pavilion with mother-of-pearl oval pool and spa, and a three-story guesthouse that features four bedrooms, living and dining rooms, private patios and a kitchen with top-notch appliances.

Besides her still-unsold 90210 compound, records reveal Scaife’s estate continues to own an waterfront mansion on West Palm Beach’s famous — and famously expensive — South Ocean Boulevard, the very same street where another mansion recently sold for a record-shattering $105 million to a mystery buyer.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.