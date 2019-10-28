×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Late Newspaper Heiress’s Wildly Opulent Beverly Hills Compound Asks $20 Million

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
jennie-scaife-house
30 View Gallery
Seller:
Estate of Jennie Scaife
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$19.995 million
Size:
10,021 square feet, 4 beds, 4.5 baths plus 4-bed guesthouse

Beverly Hills has a well-curated reputation for flashy, unrestrained opulence, and perhaps one of the very best residential examples of that recently popped up on the open market. Relisted with a nearly-$20 million pricetag — a relative bargain, considering the same house asked as much as $32.9 million last year — the .67-acre property is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Beverly Hills’ best neighborhood pockets,  and it includes a 10,000 sq. ft., uber-contemporary mansion awash in mirrors and massive slabs of marble.

Built in 1987 and extensively redone in 1999, the property was last sold back in 2011 to enormously wealthy heiress Jennie Scaife, the daughter of now-deceased billionaire publisher Richard Mellon Scaife, owner of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, major backer of conservative political causes, and principal heir to the Mellon family banking, oil and aluminum fortune.

For her part, Scaife was a Palm Beach, Florida-based philanthropist and noted animal rights advocate. For the last few years of her life, however, she was primarily known for a bitter legal dispute that pitted Scaife and her brother against her father and his will’s executors, and centered around the depletion of a $400 million trust in her father’s name.

Records show that Scaife paid about $10.3 million for her Beverly Hills home, though she apparently only used the high-maintenance estate as a part-time residence until her late 2018 death at the age of 55, reportedly due to complications of an undisclosed illness.

Sleek black glass gates shield the house from public view; behind them is a grassy front yard dotted with enormous redwoods. A walkway and motorcourt are lined with metal tiles “resembling spinning vinyl,” according to the Robb Report. Inside the house, an enormous living room flaunts its double-height ceilings, lurid purple-and-green custom couches and a one-of-a-kind Chihuly blown glass chandelier.

A mirror-wrapped floating staircase ascends to the party-ready upper level, which includes a wet bar, lounge and home theater. Polished marble floors gleam throughout the main level — in the glass-encased dining room, in the breakfast room and the million-dollar kitchen, with its 52-foot island, plum-hued countertops and eye-popping array of Gaggenau stainless appliances.

There are four bedroom suites in the curvaceous main house; the decadent master includes gold accents and matte pink walls, his-and-her marble bathrooms and dual closets with a communal sitting room. Naturally, the property is also equipped with an elevator, a slew of cameras, smart home technology and other gadget wizardry.

Glamorous only begins to describe the resort-style yard, which is outfitted with sprawling lawns and an outdoor living room, a separate pool pavilion with mother-of-pearl oval pool and spa, and a three-story guesthouse that features four bedrooms, living and dining rooms, private patios and a kitchen with top-notch appliances.

Besides her still-unsold 90210 compound, records reveal Scaife’s estate continues to own an waterfront mansion on West Palm Beach’s famous — and famously expensive — South Ocean Boulevard, the very same street where another mansion recently sold for a record-shattering $105 million to a mystery buyer.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Jennie Scaife House Beverly Hills

    Late Newspaper Heiress's Wildly Opulent Beverly Hills Compound Asks $20 Million

    Beverly Hills has a well-curated reputation for flashy, unrestrained opulence, and perhaps one of the very best residential examples of that recently popped up on the open market. Relisted with a nearly-$20 million pricetag — a relative bargain, considering the same house asked as much as $32.9 million last year — the .67-acre property is [...]

  • Don Nash House

    Former ‘Today’ Producer Don Nash Lists Waterside Retreat

    An East Coast birdie making its way south for the winter stopped to chirp that award-winning former “Today” executive producer Don Nash has his spectacularly sited home in the sleepy, postcard-perfect coastal village of Rowayton, Conn., up for grabs at $3.5 million. The seven-time Emmy winning morning-show veteran, who stepped down from his vaunted post [...]

  • Ethan Klein House Bel Air

    YouTubers Ethan & Hila Klein Buy $9 Million Bel Air Mansion

    Married 30-something YouTube stars Hila and Ethan “Papa Bless” Klein — the duo behind the popular h3h3 channel/podcast, which stands millions of subscribers strong — have officially crossed the hill, substantially upgrading their L.A. residential circumstances in the process. Earlier this month, the formerly San Fernando Valley-based couple shelled out a whopping $9 million for [...]

  • Bozoma Saint John House Hancock Park

    Endeavor's Bozoma Saint John Settles in Hancock Park

    A decidedly genteel 1932 Colonial Revival-style home in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park neighborhood recently sold for nearly $3.2 million. Tucked away at the end of a whisper-quiet cul-de-sac that fronts the high-nosed Wilshire Country Club, the stately residence was completely overhauled in 2018 by a local development group, who added contemporary finishes and modern tech [...]

  • Chandler Parsons Mansion

    Chandler Parsons Bounces Out of Bel Air

    NBA star Chandler Parsons has sold a farmhouse-inspired ultra-modern mansion in the famously posh and fearsomely pricey Bel Air area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $12.35 million. First drafted in 2011 by the Houston Rockets and traded over the summer from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Atlanta Hawks on an expiring, one-year contract worth more [...]

  • Matt Duffer House Los Feliz

    'Stranger Things' Creator Buys Simon Helberg's Los Feliz Home

    A 1920s Mediterranean-style house on a prime, celeb-stocked street in the Los Feliz hills recently sold off-market, though the deal wasn’t exactly unexpected. The sellers, “Big Bang Theory” star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn, purchased the property from Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2011, and lived on the premises until their recent, widely-publicized [...]

  • Sofia Vergara Condo

    Sofia Vergara Seeks Sale of Wilshire Corridor Condo

    Sitcom superstar Sofia Vergara has put a luxury condo in a full-service high-rise along L.A.’s tony Wilshire Corridor up for sale at $1.325 million. The “Modern Family” star, one of the highest earning actors on television who hauled in more than $42 million in 2018, according to the bean counters at Forbes, bought the unit [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad