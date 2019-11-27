×
Silicon Valley Couple Buys Tracy Tutor’s $20 Million House

Seller:
Tracy Tutor
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$19.7 million
Size:
10,877 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” agent Tracy Tutor made a splash when she became the first female cast member of the hit Bravo TV show. She subsequently went through some other big life changes, splitting from her longtime husband and putting her decidedly glam Brentwood estate up for sale. The elegant property, set on one of the Westside’s most desirable streets, was saddled with a $23.9 million pricetag.

Tutor, a famously high-powered Douglas Elliman realtor and daughter of mega-wealthy contractor Ron Tutor — his net worth has been estimated at north of $800 million — bought the house in 2009 for about $13.5 million. Designed by acclaimed architect Steve Giannetti, the main residence includes approximately 10,000 square feet of living space, and there’s also a detached guesthouse with a full bedroom suite on the nearly one-acre flat lot.

After less than three months on the market, records reveal the decidedly glam property quietly sold for about $19.7 million in an all-cash deal. The buyers, Bo Shan and Catherine Dooling, are a married couple in their mid-30s from the shockingly expensive small town of Atherton, Calif., in the tech-heavy NorCal neighborhood of Silicon Valley.

Dooling is an investment officer at the scandal-plagued Silicon Valley Community Foundation, while Shan is the founder of Gobi Capital LLC, a hedge fund with offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He’s also the only son of Hong Kong billionaire Weijian Shan, a high-profile author, economist, lecturer and private equity tycoon who is a frequent commentator for CNBC, Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal. The elder Shan is chairman and CEO of PAG Group, a private equity giant with $30 billion in assets under management.

From the street, the ex-Tutor property appears conservatively dressed: a prim sprinkling of white roses, manicured lawns and graceful sycamore trees flank the front façade, while the East Coast-style architecture is sheathed in milky white paint. Inside, however, there are a number of unconventional decor choices, including a family room fearlessly slathered in teal paint, a burnt-orange velour sofa, and a decadent ceiling treatment that resembles inlaid marble.

There are also hardwood floors throughout the structure, vintage ’60s chandeliers, Missoni window treatments, a kitchen with two islands and a slew of designer appliances, wine cellar and a sparkling pool with inset spa. The main residence’s double-height great room redefines cavernous and the upstairs master suite offers two bathrooms and two walk-in closets/dressing rooms.

Besides their pricey new Brentwood home, Dooling and Shan continue to maintain their main residence up in Atherton. Records show the couple forked out $16.4 million back in summer 2016 for a brand-new traditional-style house that looks almost eerily similar to their new L.A. estate. Set on at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property also includes a detached guesthouse, a double-height great room and a wine cellar on nearly an acre of flat land.

Some of Shan and Dooling’s new Brentwood neighbors include Arianna Huffington, Maria Shriver and Pete Yorn. And then there’s the new $19 million compound of Disney Television Studios chairwoman Dana Walden, which lies almost directly across the street.

Tutor and Gina Dickerson of Douglas Elliman held the listing.

 

    Silicon Valley Couple Buys Tracy Tutor's $20 Million House

