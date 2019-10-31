Aristotle’s Richard Hollander Buys $20 Million Bel Air Estate

Back in summer 2016, L.A.-based financier Richard Hollander — chairman of private equity giant Aristotle Capital Management — and his longtime wife Jackie bought a hilltop mansion in the Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood for a whopping $32.5 million, the most ever paid for a Palisades home at that time. Designed by megamansion specialist Paul McClean, the contemporary estate measures roughly 15,000 square feet with walls of glass drinking in the ocean views.

Though it’s scarcely been three years since their big Westside splurge, it would appear the Hollanders have already tired of their McClean-designed manor. The couple have quietly returned to their former neighborhood of Bel Air, where they’ve forked out $19.5 million for an exceptionally large Tuscan-style estate.

Tucked away within a guard-gated community known as Moraga Estates — where other current residents include NBA legend Jerry West and YouTubers Ethan & Hila Klein — the neoclassical Mediterranean villa weighs in with a whopping 14,000 square feet of interior space in the main residence, plus a one-bedroom guest house that lies across the football field-sized grassy lawn. Built in the early aughts by now-deceased real estate mogul Fred Sands, the property was sold to the Hollanders by his widow Carla, the current U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. And it would appear the Hollanders got a deal on this house — the original asking price was $37 million, or almost double what they actually paid.

Tall sycamore trees shield the residence from the street; iron driveway gates swing into a capacious motorcourt that can easily accommodate ten vehicles, plus there’s an attached garage with room for six more. Topiary-filled gardens flank a wide walkway that leads to H-shaped manor’s double front doors. Inside, there are soaring ceilings, grandly-scaled public rooms and a traditional center hall floorplan that is formal yet comfortable, per the listing.

Sited on a double lot spanning more than four acres — the compound is one of the most lavish in Moraga Estates — the backyard is a mix of manicured formal gardens, sculpted hedges and a towering wall of perimeter trees that provide a park-like atmosphere. Concrete pathways encircle the grounds, and there are terraced hillsides with hidden terraces for moments of peaceful respite. An eye-poppingly massive lawn — one that surely requires a small fortune to maintain — flows out to the vaguely Grecian-style swimming pool and adjacent pool/guesthouse.

As it happens, the Hollanders are not new to Moraga Estates. Before their 2016 Palisades move, they spent more than three decades living just up the road from their new $19.5 million Bel Air mansion. Their former — and significantly smaller — Moraga Estates manor was originally built in 1979, spans 5,500 square feet, and was sold for $10 million in 2018 to fellow private equity guru Chris McCollum.

Though it’s a good bet that the Hollanders will soon move to sell their $32.5 million Palisades showplace, the house is not currently on the market as of this publishing.

Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland repped the Hollanders.