×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aristotle’s Richard Hollander Buys $20 Million Bel Air Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
12 View Gallery
Seller:
Carla Sands
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$19.5 million
Size:
14,762 square feet, 6 beds, 11 baths

Back in summer 2016, L.A.-based financier Richard Hollander — chairman of private equity giant Aristotle Capital Management — and his longtime wife Jackie bought a hilltop mansion in the Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood for a whopping $32.5 million, the most ever paid for a Palisades home at that time. Designed by megamansion specialist Paul McClean, the contemporary estate measures roughly 15,000 square feet with walls of glass drinking in the ocean views.

Though it’s scarcely been three years since their big Westside splurge, it would appear the Hollanders have already tired of their McClean-designed manor. The couple have quietly returned to their former neighborhood of Bel Air, where they’ve forked out $19.5 million for an exceptionally large Tuscan-style estate.

Tucked away within a guard-gated community known as Moraga Estates — where other current residents include NBA legend Jerry West and YouTubers Ethan & Hila Klein — the neoclassical Mediterranean villa weighs in with a whopping 14,000 square feet of interior space in the main residence, plus a one-bedroom guest house that lies across the football field-sized grassy lawn. Built in the early aughts by now-deceased real estate mogul Fred Sands, the property was sold to the Hollanders by his widow Carla, the current U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. And it would appear the Hollanders got a deal on this house — the original asking price was $37 million, or almost double what they actually paid.

Tall sycamore trees shield the residence from the street; iron driveway gates swing into a capacious motorcourt that  can easily accommodate ten vehicles, plus there’s an attached garage with room for six more. Topiary-filled gardens flank a wide walkway that leads to H-shaped manor’s double front doors. Inside, there are soaring ceilings, grandly-scaled public rooms and a traditional center hall floorplan that is formal yet comfortable, per the listing.

Sited on a double lot spanning more than four acres — the compound is one of the most lavish in Moraga Estates — the backyard is a mix of manicured formal gardens, sculpted hedges and a towering wall of perimeter trees that provide a park-like atmosphere. Concrete pathways encircle the grounds, and there are terraced hillsides with hidden terraces for moments of peaceful respite. An eye-poppingly massive lawn — one that surely requires a small fortune to maintain — flows out to the vaguely Grecian-style swimming pool and adjacent pool/guesthouse.

As it happens, the Hollanders are not new to Moraga Estates. Before their 2016 Palisades move, they spent more than three decades living just up the road from their new $19.5 million Bel Air mansion. Their former — and significantly smaller — Moraga Estates manor was originally built in 1979, spans 5,500 square feet, and was sold for $10 million in 2018 to fellow private equity guru Chris McCollum.

Though it’s a good bet that the Hollanders will soon move to sell their $32.5 million Palisades showplace, the house is not currently on the market as of this publishing.

Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland repped the Hollanders.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Richard Hollander House Los Angeles

    Aristotle's Richard Hollander Buys $20 Million Bel Air Estate

    Back in summer 2016, L.A.-based financier Richard Hollander — chairman of private equity giant Aristotle Capital Management — and his longtime wife Jackie bought a hilltop mansion in the Pacific Palisades Riviera neighborhood for a whopping $32.5 million, the most ever paid for a Palisades home at that time. Designed by megamansion specialist Paul McClean, [...]

  • Eric Tan House Newport Beach

    Chinese Tech Billionaire Buys $37 Million Newport Harbor Mansion

    Last year, when Newport Beach-based venture capitalist Alan True and his business partner wife Twila put their enormous Harbor Island mansion on the market with a brain-disintegrating $60 million asking price, the Orange County power couple bet big that a billionaire buyer would be mesmerized by the property’s irreplaceable location and overlook its dark past. [...]

  • Bethenny Frankel House

    Bethenny Frankel Prepares to Take Loss in Lower Manhattan

    Despite “design and home décor” being her self-described #sidehustle, Bethenny Frankel’s real estate dealings are looking like a losing game. The reality TV star turned diet booze and snacks baron’s former Manhattan loft, on a cobblestone street in the bustling heart of Soho, is now available at just under $4 million, a small fortune below [...]

  • Stephen Glover House Mali

    'Atlanta' Showrunner Stephen Glover Falls for Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

    It turns out that Stephen Glover, the younger brother of showbiz multi-hyphenate Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, apparently shares his brother’s passion for groovy residential works of modernism. Last year, the elder Glover laid out $4.2 million for an idiosyncratic Buff & Hensman-designed property in the hills of La Cañada Flintridge, and now the other [...]

  • Pete Wentz House Encino

    Pete Wentz Doesn’t Hold Tight to Villa in Encino

    Musician Pete Wentz has sold his hacienda-inspired contemporary-Mediterranean villa in the leafy, affluent Amestoy Estates neighborhood of the Los Angeles suburb of Encino for a small amount over $2.26 million, a skoch below the close-to-$2.4 million asking price. The founding bassist for the platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, Wentz bought the property about 5½ [...]

  • Tim Long House Los Angeles

    Comedy Writer-Producer Tim Long Lists Los Feliz Colonial

    Canadian comedy writer and veteran producer Tim Long, a five-time Emmy winning writer-producer for “The Simpsons,” has his fashionably turned out Colonial-style home in the historic, showbiz-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at almost $4.5 million. Once the head writer on “The David Letterman Show,” Long and his occasional collaborator wife, [...]

  • James Valentine House Los Angeles

    James Valentine Makes a Killing in Los Feliz

    Design savvy Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine has sold a mid-century modern home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $4.1 million, a hefty $300,000 over it’s not-quite-$3.8 million price tag. The buyer is oil heiress and real estate gossip column staple Aileen Getty. The Nebraska-bred musician’s eye for exemplary architecture just about doubled his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad