Fashion Designer Joseph Abboud Lists Stylishly Updated Historic Retreat

Seller:
Joseph Abboud
Location:
Bedford, N.Y.
Price:
$3.15 million
Size:
4,608 square feet, 5 beds, 5 baths

It’s only 35 miles to Manhattan, but the near-upstate New York hamlet of Bedford feels like an entirely different world. Rolling hills, peaceful pastures dot the landscape. Quaint downtown shops and leafy old-world estates hark back to a bygone era of gracious, quiet wealth. And it’s no surprise that the calming vibe has lured many wealthy Manhattanites — and others — to establish residential outposts in Bedford.

One of those residents is Joseph Abboud, the NYC-based menswear designer known in fashion circles for his chic mix of neutral colors and sumptuous, refined textures. His latest project, a residential collaboration with Restoration Hardware, embodies that design perspective and has come up for grabs with a $3.15 million pricetag.

Originally built in 1849, the converted carriage house sports 4,608 square feet of living space. A sizable motorcourt wraps around the front of the residence, to the attached two-car garage, while a stone pathway accented by lush flora leads to the all-white Tudor-style structure’s front door.

Inside, there are unvarnished ceiling beams and chocolate brown hardwood floors mixed with crisp white walls and accents. The fully renovated kitchen has bar-style seating and high-end stainless appliances, while the living room features a fireplace and sets of French doors with access to the gardens. Other spaces include a formal dining area, family room with fireplace, wine cellar, office and library. The home is offered fully furnished, with everything inside — including fine Italian linens and Loro Piana cashmere accessories, custom-built pieces and curated artwork — included in the asking price.

More private areas inside the home include the master suite, which features a vaulted bedroom ceiling and a decidedly modern bathroom with all-new floors, cabinetry, soaking tub and shower with rainfall showerhead. There are four other bedrooms on the premises, all of them with their own fully renovated bathrooms and suitable for family, guests and/or live-in staff.

Outdoors, the 3.7-acre estate boasts gloriously long expanses of lawn, stone terraces, a covered loggia for al fresco dining, an ivy-covered trellis, formal gardens, and a fenced-in, perfectly symmetrical oval pool. Tucked into a far corner of the lot is a charming one-room writer’s cottage with window flower boxes — a space that could easily be used as an office, art studio or a perhaps a mini-me yoga workout room.

For all these amenities, Abbout is seeking an almost 100% return on his investment — minus the no-doubt substantial costs of renovations and furnishings, naturally. Records show he picked up the property — conveniently situated an easy walk to downtown shops and restaurants — in late 2017 for $1.65 million.

Angela Kessel of Houlihan Lawrence has the listing.

