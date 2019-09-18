Cosmetics Billionaire Buys $19.5 Million Beverly Park Mansion

Beverly Park, the star-studded gated community of megamansions tucked high into the mountains above Beverly Hills, has a new billionaire resident: Anastasia Soare, the Romanian-born beauty guru who immigrated to the U.S. as an adult, founded her own Beverly Hills salon in the 1990s, and grew the little business into what is now Anastasia Beverly Hills, an international cosmetics juggernaut with a $3 billion valuation and products available in 2,000+ retail stores globally.

Records reveal Soare forked out just over $19.5 million for her new Beverly Park digs, which were built in 1993 and long owned by a Taiwanese businesswoman who acquired the house nearly two decades ago — in November 2000 — for a relatively paltry $7.5 million. The existing structure, a bloated faux-Mediterranean mansion, has 9,401 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and a total of 6.5 baths, all on a pancake-flat and lushly landscaped 2-acre lot.

While a nearly 10,000 sq. ft. house may seem huge to most people, the somewhat dated behemoth actually ranks as one of the smallest residences in Beverly Park, an (in)famously steroidal enclave of 72 estates where “bigger is better, but biggest is always best” seems to be the unofficial mantra, and the largest compounds can easily top 30,000 square feet of Walmart Supercenter-sized living space.

It’s not yet publicly known what Soare intends to do with her new Beverly Park property, but it’s certainly worth noting that the property was coyly marketed as a “development opportunity” — a not-so-subtle hint the existing house qualifies as a likely teardown — when it was first put up for sale with an unrealistic $28 million pricetag, way back in 2016.

At the moment, the property includes a gated driveway with a circular main motorcourt anchored by a wee island of palm trees, a secondary motorcourt with an attached three-car garage plus additional covered parking, and sprawling lawns dotted by mature trees.

Inside the home, a grand but architecturally undistinguished foyer soars two full stories tall, while a sweeping staircase leads to the upper level. The decidedly ’90s interiors include spacious formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a convenient wet bar in the family room, which includes French doors for easy access to the back patio.

Upstairs, the master retreat features a spa-style bathroom with marble shower and built-in marble soaking tub, while the master bedroom has a private balcony directly overlooking the backyard. Beyond the park-like grounds, tucked into a far corner of the lot, a large pool/spa combo is encircled by a practical — if rather unattractive — metal child-safety fence.

Some of the large-living famous folks who currently bunk up within Beverly Park’s well-guarded gates include Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Steve Harvey, Kimora Lee Simmons, Sumner Redstone, Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson.

Unlike most other top cosmetics company founders, Soare chose an unconventional route to the top. She didn’t take early-stage seed funding or sell out to a larger makeup label; until last year, when a minority stake in the business was sold to private equity firm TPG Capital, she reportedly still owned 100% of Anastasia Beverly Hills. Today, the so-called “eyebrow queen” boasts a personal net worth of $1.2 billion and is hailed as a pioneer in the modern beauty industry, especially with regards to social media — her business Instagram alone sports nearly 20 million followers.

As one might expect, Soare has long bunked up in the 90210; her current residence is also in the Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO) neighborhood. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac just above Benedict Canyon, the contemporary compound she calls home is comprised of two separate but side-by-side houses; the first was bought for $1.9 million back in 2004, the second acquired in 2014 for $2.5 million, and both since extensively renovated.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie jointly held the Beverly Park listing.