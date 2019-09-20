×

Cheryl Tiegs Lists Balinese Bel Air Estate

For at least a third time in six years, Cheryl Tiegs has set her longtime home in a mega-posh pocket of L.A.’s hyper-tony Bel Air area out for sale on the open market, this time at $18.5 million. In 2013 she gave it an unsuccessful go at $12 million and then again in 2015 at $15 million. The listing is currently held by Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The OG supermodel and pop culture icon, now in her early 70s, stands to earn a small fortune on the sale of the property she snapped up in 1996 for just about $2.5 million. The original, 1950s ranch house was transformed for Tiegs by flamboyant designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, then in the early stages of his much-published career, into a glam-edged Balinese inspired pavilion that sports high-gloss medium-brown wood floors, jewel-toned furniture covered in sumptuous velvet and bold suzani textiles and muscular, intricately stenciled wood beams that support soaring cathedral ceilings sheathed in acres of grass cloth. There are a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in not quite 4,800 square feet.

Interconnected but clearly delineated living and entertaining spaces occupy a huge open space that incorporates a formal sitting area with fireplace, a family room with built-in entertainment unit and a spacious formal dining room alongside a cozy den with built-in bookshelves and a simple stone fireplace under a dreamy antique mirror. Walls of glass open the house to lushly planted gardens with glittering, tree-framed views over Beverly Hills to the distant downtown skyline. A separate kitchen with doublewide butcher-block topped island unexpectedly features a pressed tin ceiling treatment along with dark brown wood cabinets with grass cloth panels and a wide glass slider to the swimming pool.

Three ample guest bedrooms include a spacious suite with fire engine red wall panels and zebra striped wall-to-wall carpeting, while the more sedate and sophisticated master suite, described in listing details as “spacious yet intimate,” offers a sitting area, fireplace, fitted walk-in closet and serene, spa-style bathroom and dressing area. Along the back of the house, a long, slim stretch of lawn is sprinkled with swaying palm trees and, outside the kitchen and living room, a classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool is nestled against a picturesque jungle of tropical plantings.

Tiegs’ comparatively low-key estate is surrounded by some of Los Angeles’ most illustrious, elaborate and expensive spreads. Just around a mostly hedge-lined bend is the spectacular, ultra-modern megamansion custom designed and built for blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay; Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ultra-modern hillside compound, picked up in 2017 for $88 million, is but several hundred feet as the crow flies; And, right next door to Tiegs, late media tycoon Gerald Perenchio’s unapologetically palatial, ten-plus acre Chartwell is now listed at $195 million after first coming to market more than two years ago with an in-the-rearview-mirror profoundly unrealistic price tag of $350 million.

