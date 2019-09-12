×

Betsey Johnson Cartwheels Out Malibu Mobile Home

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
BetseyJohnson_Malibu_FI
19 View Gallery
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$1.95 million
Size:
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Colorful fashion icon Betsey Johnson has her vivaciously hot pink mobile home in Malibu’s prestigious Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park up for sale at $1.95 million. (That’s right, kids. In Malibu, mobile homes cost well upwards of a million bucks and can easily make a rich person feel downright impoverished.) The famously flamboyant septuagenarian designer, whose signature move is to cartwheel down the runway at the end of her always energetic and kaleidoscopically colorful runway shows, is not seeking much profit on the quirky property she acquired a little more than three years ago for not quite $1.9 million.

Listed with Ren Smith of Compass, the two-bedroom and two-bathroom abode sits amid a lush, private and gated garden re-imagined by Johnson in her signature everything-AND-the-kitchen-sink aesthetic. Tropical plantings shade flagstone patios trimmed in faux grass and there are a variety of outdoor living and dining areas under latticed trellises along with an old-fashioned claw footed tub and outdoor shower under a delicate wave of clematis vine.

Interior spaces jam-packed with a flamboyantly eclectic array of art and furniture festooned with a riot of vivid floral fabrics include a skylight topped living room with angled fireplace, a turquoise guest bedroom and what’s called out in listing descriptions as “The Yellow Room,” a double-sized master bedroom lacquered in a particularly shocking and chatoyant shade of yellow. Under a vaulted ceiling, the unexpectedly spacious eat-in kitchen is fully updated with pricey, premium-grade appliances and both bathrooms have been luxuriously made over with marble accents.

The low-key but high-cost Paradise Cove enclave, unquestionably the most coveted of the many eye-poppingly expensive mobile home parks in Malibu, offers its thong-shod residents a 24-hour guard-gated entry, a community clubhouse, tennis courts and access to one of Malibu’s most beautiful and exclusive beaches.

In late spring 2016, around the time she bought the mobile home in Malibu, Johnson listed a “surprisingly understatedone-bedroom apartment in a luxury high-rise just off New York City’s Fifth Avenue at $2.25 million. Johnson purchased the 10th floor condo in 2008 for $1.8 million and took a notable loss when tax records show it sold in early 2017 for $1.65 million.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Betsey Johnson House

    Betsey Johnson Cartwheels Out Malibu Mobile Home

    Colorful fashion icon Betsey Johnson has her vivaciously hot pink mobile home in Malibu’s prestigious Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park up for sale at $1.95 million. (That’s right, kids. In Malibu, mobile homes cost well upwards of a million bucks and can easily make a rich person feel downright impoverished.) The famously flamboyant septuagenarian designer, [...]

  • Hedi Slimane House

    Celine’s Hedi Slimane Seeks Sale of Chic Manhattan Townhouse

    New York Fashion Week has come and gone in a sartorial storm of loose-fitting 80s inspired suits and ridiculously tiny handbags but a rakishly renovated 19th-century townhouse in New York City’s historic and high-toned Gramercy Park neighborhood, owned by maverick French photographer and fashion designer Hedi Slimane, remains on the rack with a price tag [...]

  • Kirk Fernandez House Pacific Palisades

    Entrepreneur Kirk Fernandez Drops $21 Million on the Pacific Palisades Riviera

    An eye-catching mansion within the inordinately wealthy Riviera enclave of Pacific Palisades recently sold for $21 million, an amount that ranks as the priciest Palisades home sale of 2019 so far. Built by Westside real estate developer Mark Matkins of Gunderson Matkins in collaboration with O+L Building Projects, the equestrian-friendly property was years in the [...]

  • Jay Pharaoh House Tarzana

    'Saturday Night Live' Alum Jay Pharoah Buys Imposing Tarzana Mansion

    Although the transaction actually closed late last year, it’s only now that word has slipped out about longtime former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah’s stealthy acquisition of a sizable house in the Tarzana neighborhood of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Pharoah, a veteran comedian who’s performed stand-up since the age of 15, first came [...]

  • Facebook Mike Murphy House Atherton

    Ex-Facebook VP Asks $35 Million for Major-League Silicon Valley Mansion

    According to real estate data juggernaut PropertyShark, the 94027 zip code — belonging to the leafy Northern California town of Atherton — was 2018’s most expensive zip code by a wide margin, its eye-popping median sale price of $6.7 million besting the #2 contender by more than a million bucks. Of course, Atherton has long [...]

  • Bryan Cranston Home

    Celebrities Build Their Eco-Friendly Homes to New Green Heights

    Green living is sometimes thought of as a lifestyle fraught with compromise — comfort and efficiency sacrificed in the name of sustainability. But that’s no longer the case. Bryan Cranston, Lisa Ling, Ed Begley Jr., Leo DiCaprio and other famously eco-friendly celebrities show us that in this modern age, you really can have it all. [...]

  • Chudney Ross House Venice

    Chudney Ross Drops Millions on Striking Venice Architectural

    Once derided as a hotbed of gang activity, the inland area of L.A.’s rapidly-gentrifying Venice seaside neighborhood is emerging as an epicenter for lavish contemporary architecture and commeasurately hefty real estate prices. Tinseltown scion Natasha Gregson Wagner recently sold her inland Venice home for an area-record $6.8 million; just a couple blocks away, fellow scion [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad