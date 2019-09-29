Nancy O’Dell Spends $4.65 Million on a La Cañada Flintridge Mansion

Longtime “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Nancy O’Dell, who departed the newsmagazine show last month after nearly eight years at the helm, has forked over a hefty $4.65 million for a brand-new home in the discreetly prestigious and seriously expensive San Gabriel Valley city of La Cañada Flintridge, directly below the Angeles National Forest.

Built on speculation by a local developer, the contemporary Cape Cod-style abode sits on a quiet cup-de-sac packs six bedrooms and nine baths into its 6,405 square feet of living space. A long driveway leads past a tree-shaded front lawn and manicured hedges to the three-car garage, conveniently equipped with electric vehicle charging for the Tesla-driving O’Dell.

Inside the house, wide-plank hardwood floors and neutral decor reign supreme. A large, open foyer connects to almost all of the structure’s public rooms — an eat-in kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, family room with a disappearing wall of glass, formal dining room and living room with fireplace. Downstairs, the full basement level has a substantial lounge/games room, gym, and home theater. And all six of the home’s bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, and the upstairs master includes its own fireplace, soaking tub, walk-in closet with ample built-in shelving, and private balcony overlooking the backyard.

Speaking of the outdoors, O’Dell’s new house sits on a .4-acre hillside lot. While not particularly small, the property is rather long and narrow, meaning backyard space may not be what most folks would expect to get for $4.65 million. Still, the space is packed with amenities — a large swath of emerald-green lawn, a pool with Baja shelf, a spa, firepit, outdoor bar/kitchen and a covered loggia with fireplace.

Though La Cañada isn’t known for being a massive celebrity haven, the community does indeed boast a healthy handful of famous faces — Donald Glover, Angela Bassett, Gore Verbinski, Adam Carolla, Topher Grace and Diane Farr are all current area residents.

As for O’Dell herself, it isn’t particularly surprising that she’d be in the market for a pricey home in this neighborhood. Almost exactly two years ago — amid much publicity and shortly before her second divorce — she sold her opulently updated, Wallace Neff-designed estate in a ultra-chic corner of nearby Pasadena for $7.05 million in cash to a married couple from Mainland China.

Deanne Anderson of Compass held the La Cañada Flintridge listing.