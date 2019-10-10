×
Larry King Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Amid 7th Divorce

By

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$16.995 million
Size:
10,810 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Ailing 85-year-old Emmy and Peabody Award winning former radio and TV host Larry King and his soon to be 7th ex-wife Shawn Southwick have put their longtime mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at nearly $17 million. According to celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ, the sale is “a big step” towards a fast and smooth settlement between the now estranged May-December couple who married in 1997 and acquired the lavish spread more than a dozen years ago for $11.75 million

Behind gates and described in marketing materials as a “Stunning remodeled Tuscan estate” with lavish finishes — i.e. imported Italian limestone, Venetian plaster and state-of-the-are technology throughout, the not quite half-acre spread has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in almost 11,000 square feet between the main house and spacious poolside guesthouse.

Entered through a capacious, skylight-topped double-height rotunda entry with showy twin curved staircases, there are ample, opulently appointed living and dining rooms for formal entertaining and holiday dinners. Furnished with comfy, deep-cushioned grey velvet sofas under a coffered wood ceiling with a fireplace as its focal point, the wood-paneled family room features inlaid wood floors and glass-fronted bookcases. An adjoining games nook includes a wet bar. The huge, high-end kitchen’s top-of-the-line appliances include two dishwashers and a commercial-style range, while a separate and sunny breakfast room looks out over manicured gardens. Five en suite guest and family bedrooms on the second floor are in addition to a sprawling master suite complete with fireplace, separate sitting room and dual bathrooms, one with a multi-person jetted tub set into a windowed bay. An arched loggia with stone columns steps down to a meticulously groomed and sensibly faux-grassed backyard that’s fully hedged for privacy with a couple of angelic statues that spout water into a dark-bottom swimming pool.

The listing is held by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

