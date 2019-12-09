L.A. Reid Lists L.A. Mansion

Music mogul L.A. Reid, “dismissed from his post” as the chairman/CEO of Sony Music subsidiary Epic Records in early 2018 and the subsequent founder and current co-chairman of Hitco Entertainment, has spun his ultra-contemporary mansion in L.A.’s ritzy Bel Air neighborhood on the open market with a $22.9 million price tag. The prolific record producer, veteran executive and former “X Factor” judge, who’s had an influential hand the astronomical successes of music industry powerhouses Usher, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, acquired the then brand-new residence about 3.5 years ago for just under $18 million.

Completed in 2015 on a sliver more than an acre along a prestigious street in the mansion-strewn mountains below the Stone Canyon Reservoir, the bulky, heavy-weight mansion is somewhat obscured behind a towering row of ficus and two jet-black driveway gates with a glitzy, mirror-like finish. According to listings held by Jesse Lally and Michelle S. Lally at Hilton & Hyland, “significant improvements” were made to create a comfortably sophisticated, “family-oriented” home from the boxy glass, stucco and stone residence that measures in at more than 11,200 square feet with seven bedrooms and a total of seven full and three half bathrooms.

White, polished stone floors run throughout the main floor where enormous, floor-to-ceiling windows slide open at the touch of a button to a heated veranda for al fresco dining and lounging. Just inside the front door, an ample pair of living rooms are divided by a huge, double-sided fireplace and an office/library has floor-to-ceiling shelves and offers another fireplace, this one surmounted by a large flat-screen television. Though a thoroughly modern affair with a wet bar, a spacious media lounge evokes the decadent, over-the-top glamour of an old-school Hollywood movie house with deep red wall-to-wall carpeting, red velvet blackout curtains over a wide expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows and a variety of sofas and chairs covered in even more plush red velvet.

Popular on Variety

Five guest and family bedrooms, including the master suite, are located upstairs, while two more tucked away on the lower level are, listing descriptions suggest, well suited to live-in domestic staff, a fitness room, a home office and/or a recording studio. Other luxuries of note include an elevator, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a semi-subterranean garage parking for up to four cars.

Backed by a sinuous and towering, two-tiered hedge, the flat and roomy although not especially large backyard incorporates extensive terraces with cross-canyon and canyon-framed city lights view, an amorphous patch of grass and an outdoor kitchen. An elevated spa is positioned to take advantage of the glittery night-time view and a semi-circular infinity-edge swimming pool cantilevers over a shallow, thickly wooded ravine that falls precipitously below the house.

Along with his fairly recent change in jobs, Reid also seems in the mood to shake up his property portfolio and earlier this year, after a long slog, shed a 3.25-acre spread in the righteously gorgeous, semi-rural Sagaponack area of the Hamptons, on New York State’s Long Island. With a swimming pool and tennis court, the estate had been on and off the market since 2013 with an initial asking price of almost $19 million and a final asking price of just under $10 million; Tax records indicate the gated spread was sold for exactly $9 million, a notable one million dollar loss on the $10 million paid for the eight-bedroom and 9.5-bathroom mansion in 2006. Reid also once owned a 5,000-square-foot, full-floor condominium in a super-luxe building on New York City’s illustrious Park Avenue that he scooped up in 2000 for $9.43 million and, after first coming to market in 2013 at $18.9 million, sold in 2014 for $16.5 million to recently deceased Broadway eminence Hal Prince.