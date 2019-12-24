×
3 Arts’ Dave Becky Spends $8.7 Million on the Palisades Riviera

Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, Calif.
$8.75 million
5,604 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Powerhouse talent manager Dave Becky, best-known for representing a slew of high-profile comedians that include Amy Poehler, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart and Aziz Ansari — as well as former client Louis C. K. — has significantly upgraded his residential circumstances with the $8.75 million purchase of a renovated 1920s Spanish-style villa in the pricey Westside L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Enviably set on a prime corner lot in the coveted Riviera section of town, the home and its interiors sport an on-trend unvarnished look. While naysayers may deride the renovation as yawn-worthy generic luxury, the house continues to sport token classic features that hark back to its Roaring ’20s infancy — there are rounded arched doors and windows, intricate tilework everywhere, and a wrought iron spiral staircase that continue to give the interiors plenty of character.

The beautiful master suite contains honey-hued hardwood floors, a sitting area, walk-in shower with a stained glass window, and a boutique-style dressing room. A communal upstairs balcony overlooks the sunny backyard, where there’s an oversized grassy lawn, plus a sparkling swimming pool with inset spa, alfresco dining area, firepit and outdoor BBQ. Mature olive trees are sprinkled around the premises and the entire perimeter is additionally surrounded by towering hedgerows, imbuing the mini-estate with a distinctly park-like vibe.

Through his representation of successful comics, Becky has more than 100 production credits to his name — he is an executive producer of Amy Poehler’s “Broad City” sitcom and Louis C.K.’s “Better Things,” and has received nine Emmy nominations as a producer.

Becky and his wife Lainie Sorkin Becky — herself a Hollywood talent manager and partner at Management 360 — continue to own a $4 million ranch-style home in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood.

  Dave Becky House Pacific Palisades

