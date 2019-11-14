YouTube’s Trisha Paytas Chooses Contemporary Studio City Villa

After years of living in a rented condo at The Grove’s Palazzo West complex, during which she uploaded countless videos of her near-mythic spats of crying on the kitchen floor, veteran YouTuber Trisha Paytas is packing up her ocean of designer goods and hauling her bedazzled behind out to the San Fernando Valley’s celeb-favored Studio City neighborhood. The Lamborghini-driving former stripper turned social media celebrity — she has nearly 5 million followers on YouTube alone and recently generated a firestorm of controversy after proclaiming herself transgender — has not purchased a home but rather upgraded to a larger rental residence, this one a bonafide house with four bedrooms and more than 3,500 square feet of living space. The property was last offered at a lease rate of $11,500/month.

In a bizarre coincidence — or maybe it’s not — property records show the new Paytas rental house is owned by an LLC controlled by Arman Zatikyan, the very same real estate investor who also owns the Studio City home currently rented by fellow YouTuber Jason Nash, Paytas’s ex-boyfriend. The two properties are less than a mile apart as the crow flies, perhaps a bit too close for comfort considering the couple are no longer on speaking terms after numerous breakups and fights, including one where Nash — according to Paytas — called her fat.

Located in the Doñas, a small neighborhood pocket of Studio City that’s basically a far cheaper version of Beverly Hills’ ultra-coveted Trousdale Estates neighborhood, the hilltop house is gated, surrounded by high hedges and camera-secured for at-home serenity and privacy. Originally built in 1964, the two-story structure appears to initially have been constructed as a modest midcentury modern residence; within the last decade, however, the place was given a radical remodel that transformed it into a contemporary confection of sorts.

The home’s blocky grey-and-white front façade watches over a two-car attached garage and adjacent motorcourt capable of storing three additional vehicles. Inside, there are hardwood floors, soaring walls of glass and ceilings pockmarked with dozens of recessed lights. Main floor public spaces include a living room, combo dining/family room, and an adjacent kitchen with medium-grade stainless appliances, milky white backsplashes and plenty of floor space for filming emotional meltdowns.

Upstairs, the master suite sports a private balcony accessed via glass sliders, a walk-in closet plus a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, glassy shower and built-in soaking tub. And though the quarter-acre sloped property isn’t particularly big, it sports a reasonably roomy backyard with a freeform swimming pool and raised spa encircled by a patio, a built-in BBQ area, and a grassy patch of lawn that rings the entire space. From its hilltop perch, the home’s views take in a wide swath of the surrounding hills.

Other notable folks in the same general neighborhood include social media superstar David Dobrik — he another Paytas frenemy — Justin Timberlake, Chris Evans and Eva Longoria, who is still attempting to unload the gigantic compound she bought from Tom Cruise back in 2015.

