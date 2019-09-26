YouTube’s the Dolan Twins Buy Encino Midcentury House

They’re only 19 years old, but identical twins Ethan and Grayson Dolan have influenced a generation of their fellow teenagers since 2013, when they first show to fame on the now-defunct video hosting service Vine. Since then, the Dolans’ fame has grown exponentially, to the tune of 10.5 million YouTube subscribers and tens of millions more on Instagram, Snapchat and other social platforms.

And since 2015, the twins have been signed to the Brian Robbins-founded AwesomenessTV, a former YouTube channel that has now morphed into a youth-oriented digital media company owned by Viacom. They also have their own popular line of merch — naturally — and sport five Teen Choice Awards under their belts. So despite their youth, it’s hardly surprising that the energetic pair have wisely chosen to invest their earnings into a $2.15 million starter house in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, an area notably popular with YouTube celebrities.

Sited on a roomy half-acre lot in the Encino foothills, the midcentury ranch-style residence was originally built in 1958 and long owned by a non-famous local family. Last September, the house was sold for $1.43 million to a West Hollywood realtor — after a thorough makeover, the realtor flipped it to the Dolans for the aforementioned $2.15 million.

The charcoal-colored structure is all but invisible from the street, set up a long gated driveway for celeb-style privacy. Though the property does not include a proper garage, a gracious carport has space for two vehicles and the adjacent motorcourt can easily fit several more. Inside, the sprawling single-story features fully renovated interiors with wide-plank hardwood floors, rows of glassy French doors, recessed lighting and crisp white walls. There’s a lavish master suite plus three more bedrooms — at least one of them with an ensuite bathroom — all in over 3,000 square feet of living space.

An all-new eat-in kitchen with luxury appliances and marble countertops opens to the formal dining area and family room, while the backyard patio includes a wide covered loggia for entertaining and a freeform swimming pool with attached spa. Park-like grounds and mature trees envelope the estate, which overlooks a peaceful valley and nearby hill.

Before buying their deluxe Encino starter digs, the Dolans famously rented a remarkably similar-looking midcentury house — also in Encino — that happens to be only a short walk away from the new place. Some of the other socially-famous folks in the same general area include Logan Paul, Jenna Marbles, James Charles, Rosanna Pansino and Eva Gutowski.

Jose Lopez-Cepero of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing and also repped the Dolans.