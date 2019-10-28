×
YouTubers Ethan & Hila Klein Buy $9 Million Bel Air Mansion

Seller:
Scott & Laurie Dubchansky
Location:
Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9 million
Size:
7,563 square feet, 6 beds, 7.5 baths

Married 30-something YouTube stars Hila and Ethan “Papa Bless” Klein — the duo behind the popular h3h3 channel/podcast, which stands millions of subscribers strong — have officially crossed the hill, substantially upgrading their L.A. residential circumstances in the process. Earlier this month, the formerly San Fernando Valley-based couple shelled out a whopping $9 million for a large and unquestionably lavish manor in Bel Air.

The Kleins’ property is located within a 24/7 guard-gated community, the very same enclave where media mega-mogul Rupert Murdoch owns a $28 million vineyard estate that’s just a few doors away from the YouTuber residence. And their new place also happens to sit directly across the street from the longtime home of NBA legend Jerry West.

Built in 2005 by the home’s non-famous financier sellers, the transitional-style manse spans more than 7,500 square feet of luxury living space across three levels. There’s an attached three-car garage, maid’s quarters, formal living and dining rooms, lounge/media room and Crestron full-home automation — the structure’s lights, sound, surveillance and more can be operated remotely, from the touch of a Klein-owned iPad.

Out front, the dark grey abode’s facade is partially hidden from the private road by a lovely thicket of mature sycamore trees. Terraced gardens and high hedges encircle the nearly one-acre lot, providing privacy and imbuing the property with a park-like setting. Out back, there are grassy lawns, a dark-bottomed and elegantly rectangular swimming pool, separate spa and one-bedroom guesthouse.

Interior decor and finishes attempt to straddle the line between traditional and contemporary without favoring either aesthetic; the result is a stylistic mixed bag that excels in certain areas of the home — the minimalist, almost Japanese-inspired skylit foyer, the graceful family room opening via walls of glass to direct pool views — and arguably falls somewhat flat in other spaces. The austere and slightly dour kitchen, for example.

Large windows flood the entire house with light, and the main level is mostly open and free of inner walls. The structure’s uppermost level holds the giant master suite, outfitted with a built-in soaking tub and walk-in closet with custom cabinetry, and three additional guest/family bedrooms.

In addition to revenue earned through their podcast and multiple YouTube channels, the Kleins also own the apparel company Teddy Fresh, which specializes in vibrantly colorful, patchwork quilt-like clothing and accessories and has attracted a strong cult following since its 2017 debut.

And besides their new $9 million mansion, records reveal the Kleins still own a contemporary Encino house they bought last year for $2.3 million. They also continue to own a perfectly ordinary residence in Woodland Hills, Calif. that was acquired in 2017 for $780,000.

Mark MacFarlane and Chris Adams of Vimvi California held the listing.

