YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Rents $20 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

It’s no secret that YouTube “celebrities” have a taste for the finer things in life. Some take a shine to designer clothing; others flaunt their exotic automobiles. Still others sink their millions into slick mansions, the kind with elevators and infinity pools. And the very wealthiest echelon of influencers, folks like controversial social media superstar Jaclyn Hill, can afford to indulge in all of the above.

Hill, a Florida-based former makeup artist who first achieved fame through her beauty tutorials, has become one of YouTube’s most recognizable faces and a bonafide entrepreneur in her own right. In addition to her substantial YouTube ad revenue — her channel boasts well over half a billion lifetime video views — Hill is widely believed to have raked in many millions through brand collaborations, most notably with cosmetics juggernaut Morphe.

Despite her success, it’s been quite the tumultuous 2019 for Hill. The 29-year-old finalized a divorce from her longtime husband, launched a poorly-received lipstick collection, issued an explanation video that enraged fans and temporarily departed social media following the subsequent backlash. And then there’s her $2 million Tampa mansion, recently the victim of structural issues and currently undergoing renovations. All that drama has necessitated a change of scenery for the budding beauty guru — for now, in the form of a temporary L.A. residence.

But Hill can shrug off any personal and professional worries in her new, A-lister-worthy palace. Unlike other L.A. YouTubers, the majority of whom bunk up in the San Fernando Valley, Hill has crash-landed into prime Beverly Hills, where she’s booked a house that puts the homes of just about every other influencer on the planet — with the exception of the Kardashians and Beyoncé — to shame.

Located north of Sunset Boulevard in the desirable lower Coldwater Canyon neighborhood, Hill’s temporary digs are ultra-contemporary in style, containing practically every high-tech gadget known to mankind. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in nearly 9,000 square feet of hedonistic living space, and the property’s astounding views sweep over the skylines of Downtown L.A. and Century City before traveling out to the Pacific Ocean, plus over a wide swath of the L.A. basin.

Built on speculation by local real estate investor Kambiz Hakim and completed in 2017, the mansion sports its own pedigree of sorts: it has interiors by Joseph Ferrugio, the same L.A.-based designer responsible for the snazzy decor of Minecraft creator Markus Persson’s $70 million Beverly Hills home, which — until very recently — held the record for most expensive 90210 home ever sold.

An appropriately dramatic entryway features a catwalk with quartz stepping stones, trickling water feature, and an all-glass front door with biometric fingerprint recognition. Inside, the three-level manse astounds with exotic amenities like an onyx wet bar, a powder room hewn from a gigantic slab of amethyst, a chic, sleek kitchen with custom cabinetry, and soaring walls of glass in just about every room. Then there’s the Art Deco-style elevator that services all three floors, likely scented with fragrant whiffs of agave and nectar and encased in an eye-popping shaft of custom tile that soars up all three floors.

The home’s subterranean level boasts a world-class movie theater and a gigantic lounge/games area with the aforementioned wet bar, a pool table and a wine cellar/closet with unique “floating” bottle holders. Upstairs, the master suite offers a glass-enclosed shower with rainfall showerhead, soaking tub, a private sitting area and bedroom with flamethrowers conveniently embedded into the wall.

Out back, an infinity pool provides spaces for both lap-lane swimming and watery sunbathing. Up on the second-floor terrace — which spans the full width of the house — there’s lounge-style seating arranged around a firepit and a nifty putting green area.

Naturally, the fortified estate contains a bevy of exterior security cameras, snazzy smart home automation for remote-controlled peace of mind, and a full speaker/audio system. There’s also a sexy underground garage (or “auto gallery”) that can easily accommodate a half-dozen luxury vehicles.

But unfortunately for the seller, those slick accouterments have yet to woo a buyer in this slumping luxury real estate market. The house has been for sale for over two years — according to the Real Deal, it was first listed in summer 2017 for $30 million, though the pricetag has since been slashed all the way down to $19.999 million.

It’s not publicly known how much Hill is paying or the exact duration of her L.A. stay, though it seems to be a fairly lengthy visit — in her most recent video, she mentioned decorating the rental house for Halloween. It’s also certainly worth noting that the property is currently available on Airbnb at a whopping rate of $10,500 per night, not exactly chump change — even for pampered beauty gurus.

Some of Hill’s nearest new neighbors include billionaire Gabriel Brener — his new $22 million home is just two doors away — and VitaminWater guru Rohan Oza, whose $12.5 million mansion lies directly across the street. Also within walking distance are the palatial L.A. residences of Taylor Swift and RuPaul.

Time will tell if the bright lights of Lalaland are just a temporary stopping point on Hill’s real estate journey. But most YouTubers are notoriously beholden to the city — perhaps 2020 will see her join the congregation by putting down some real estate roots in Tinseltown.

The property is listed with realtors Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland.