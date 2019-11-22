×
YouTuber Danny Duncan Buys Contemporary Beverly Grove House

By

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.57 million
Size:
4,302 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Though the strange phenomenon of YouTube celebrity is still considered a somewhat uncharted fringe segment of the entertainment industry — for better or for worse — the reality is that a growing number of young vloggers rake in millions of dollars from merch sales and sponsorships, often out-earning many of today’s popular actors and musicians.

Case in point, Danny Duncan. The 27-year-old Florida native and viral prankster has just shelled out more than $3.5 million for a brand-new luxury home in Los Angeles. Not bad for a college dropout and former Walgreens employee whose first viral video involved scooting down stairs on a hoverboard. Today, Duncan has more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, 1.5 million Instagram followers, and over a half billion cumulative video views. He also peddles merch on his own popular website, which isn’t for the financially faint of heart (a hoodie will run you $45, iPhone cases are $22.)

Built new last year by the Classical Progression design team, the modern home sits in prime Beverly Grove, a centrally-located, densely-populated L.A. neighborhood adjacent to West Hollywood and just steps from a wide variety of shops and trendy restaurants on bustling Melrose Avenue. The corner lot property is walled and gated for privacy and offers an open floorplan with blonde-hued hardwood floors, a spacious living area with fireplace and walls of glass, gourmet kitchen with stainless SubZero and Wolf appliances, and a downstairs bedroom suite with private entrance that can easily be converted into a home office, per the listing.

Just off the main entertaining level is an outdoor patio with room for sunbathing or open-air dining, while the wee front yard has a grassy lawn that’s a perfect spot for romp-ready small dogs. The house also has an unconventionally-shaped rooftop deck that features views of the surrounding treetops and the nearby Hollywood Hills.

The home’s master suite is upstairs and includes a bathroom with dual vanities and soaking tub. There’s also a full-fledged basement level with lavish recreational amenities that include a screening room with tiered seating, wine cellar and a gym/games room.

Alex Lombardo and Roberto Seixas of Keller Williams held the listing; Chase Nuttall of Nest Seekers repped Duncan.

