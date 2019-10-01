×
YouTube Star Stephanie Soo Snags Sherman Oaks Starter House

Despite previously lamenting to millions of social media followers that she’s — in her own words — a “broke ass biss,” the $100,000 Tesla-driving YouTuber Stephanie Soo and her longtime partner Rui Qian have managed to cough up $2.29 million for an upscale new house in the San Fernando Valley’s desirable Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

23-year-old Soo, South Korea-born but U.S.-bred, ranks as one of YouTube’s most famous entertainers in the wildly popular “mukbang” genre. For those unversed in that oddball viral phenomenon, the art of mukbang-ing originated in South Korea before spreading internationally, where it has grown to become a bonafide YouTube craze.

Professional mukbangers like Soo consume large quantities of food while retelling stories, cracking jokes and spreading the latest sizzling gossip to their glassy-eyed followers, many of whom relay that there’s something strangely relaxing — and entertainingly personal — about watching and listening to other people chow down.

Created just two years ago, Soo’s main YouTube channel now boasts more than 1.3 million subscribers and approximately a quarter of a billion lifetime views, while her secondary vlog channel has so far racked up another 500,000 subscribers. And cashing in on the mukbang trend has given her the impetus (and the financial ability) to leave her rented Downtown L.A. apartment and upgrade to suburban residential bliss, after an exhaustive house hunt that spanned from Hollywood to the San Fernando Valley’s outer reaches. And all of the property drama was captured in a series of videos for her devoted subscribers, naturally.

The chosen abode, acquired by Soo and Qian last month, features a flat lot that spans about a fifth of an acre. The single-story, Transitional-style structure, originally built in 1948, was extensively rehabbed and expanded by the previous owner, who flipped it to the young couple at a million-dollar-plus profit before taxes, renovation costs and realtor fees are considered.

Spanning nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, the open-concept interior is done up in a trendy manner with contemporary finishes and a neutral color palette. The front door opens to a short entry vestibule, which leads past the formal dining area to the family room and gourmet chef’s kitchen, where there are fancy Calacatta marble countertops, high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances, and a center island breakfast bar for casual eating situations.

The family-sized home also features four guest bedrooms and an decidedly lavish master suite, which includes his-and-her walk-in closets, a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and glassy shower with rainfall showerhead. Other luxe home amenities include a custom surround-sound system and a Control 4 smart home program that powers the entire property — the lights and such can be controlled remotely, from the touch of Soo’s iPad. Naturally, the mini-estate is also fully gated and equipped with a sophisticated alarm system and eight HD security cameras for real estate peace of mind.

As has been well-documented, the San Fernando Valley is an area notoriously favored by social media celebrities, particularly YouTube stars — nearly all of the most famous L.A.-based ones call the Valley home. And in fact, Soo’s new house happens to lie just a short walk away from the larger and pricier residence of fellow YouTuber Jenna Marbles.

Leetal Schapiro of Keller Williams held the listing and also repped Soo in her purchase.

