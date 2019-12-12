×

Troy Van Leeuwen Picks Up Suburban Home

Location:
Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.325 million
Size:
5,895 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwan has shelled out a smidgen more than $2.3 million for a family-sized home in the somewhat far-flung and relatively unsung L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills. Secured behind gates and privately positioned on a flat plateau high above the street, the vine-encrusted Mediterranean residence measures in at almost 6,000 square feet with half a dozen bedrooms and five up-to-date bathrooms.

Guests are grandly greeted in a tile-floored double-height foyer with a gracefully curved staircase. It’s a couple steps down to a formal sitting room with lustrous hardwood floors, a fireplace and huge windows that frame a twinkling city-lights view. A butler’s pantry connects the formal dining room to a spacious kitchen arranged around a large island with high-end commercial-style appliances. An adjoining breakfast area and family room spills out to the backyard through four sets of French doors. The main floor is completed by and office and a bedroom for guests or staff. Four more guest bedrooms with two Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathrooms are joined on the upper level by a luxuriously appointed homeowner’s suite replete with a fireplace, a private balcony and a chandelier-lit bathroom with a jetted tub, steam shower and another fireplace.

Designed for casual al fresco entertaining, the tropically planted, jungle-like backyard offers a stone-paved lounge with outdoor fireplace, a complete outdoor kitchen and, nestled into a densely wooded hillside, a swimming pool and spa set against a curvaceous stacked stone wall with fire feature.

The property was listed with Scott Walter and Sherry Walter at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Van Leeuwan was repped by Debra O’Neill at RE/MAX Terrasol.

Last year, the itchy-footed rock star dropped $1.85 million on three-acre estate on the affluent outskirts of Camarillo, Calif., about 50 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, which was sold last month for its full asking price of close to $2 million.

