The Weeknd Drops $21 Million on L.A. Penthouse

Not only has The Weeknd dropped a couple of hotly anticipated singles from his upcoming album over the last week, well-placed sources on the celebrity real estate street swear the Diamond-certified alt-R&B superstar has also dropped somewhere in the neighborhood of $21 million on a mansion-sized condominium in a posh boutique building along Los Angeles’s tony, heavily trafficked Wilshire Corridor. The full-floor spread, one of several penthouse units atop the 22-story Beverly West building, sprawls across more than 8,200 square feet with four ample, en suite bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. Common charges tally up to more than $6,800 per month, a panic-inducing amount for mere financial mortals but more than manageable for the three-time Grammy winning “Starboy” singer who the bean counters at Forbes estimated hauled in an astonishing $92 million in 2017.

Flawless executed interior spaces feature 11+ foot high ceilings, walls sheathed in locally fabricated walnut paneling, imported natural stone floor tiles almost the exact color of sealskin and white oak floorboards stained a dark, ashy-brown. With gigantic expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows that provide knee-buckling 360-degree city, mountain and ocean views, the suave penthouse was decked out in high style by interior designer Lisa Garrriss of Plum Design West, but it’s unclear if the name-brand collection of furniture is included in the sale.

Floor plans included with digital marketing materials indicate the vast great room spans the full width of the building with several seating areas, a couple of small balconies, one at each end, and an open-concept, minimalist kitchen with hidden appliances and boldly veined black marble countertops. There’s a corridor just off the foyer with several floor-to-ceiling wine cabinets and, discreetly tucked behind the main kitchen, a second, chef-accommodating kitchen rendered in all black. Each with a sleek, over-sized private bathroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, guest bedrooms are well separated for maximum seclusion, while the master suite, with open views of Beverly Hills over the manicured greens of the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club, offers a small balcony, a large walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom that includes a soaking tub daringly positioned against a sheet of glass. A fitness room with beverage bar adjoins the master suite and means The Weeknd will not have to bear the indignity of sweating it out with other residents in the building’s state-of-the-art fitness room.

To date, about half of the building’s 35 units have been sold and the few, well-heeled residents of the 35-unit tower are pampered with valet parking, an attended lobby and round-the-clock security, a feature listing agents involved in the deal told Mansion Global, the first to report the sale, appealed to the top-earning entertainer. There’s also an on-site meeting room and a saltwater swimming pool and spa. The penthouse was represented by Jeff Hyland, Bill Simpson and Susan Pekich, all of Hilton & Hyland; The Weeknd was repped by Angel Salvador of The Agency.

A transfer with the final sale price has yet to hit public records but if the unit closes at its $21 million asking price it’ll be among the highest amount ever paid for a condo in Los Angeles. Another, similarly sized penthouse unit at the Beverly West building was sold earlier this year for $21 million to real estate developer Richard Lewis. And Candy Spelling coughed up $35 million for an approximately 18,000-square-foot duplex in an ultra-luxe tower in Century City where not even three years ago Matthew Perry ponied up $20 million for a more than 9,200-square-foot condo that pooped up for sale a few months ago at $35 million.

It’s not clear if the Weeknd, who previously rented a $60,000 per month triplex penthouse in a celeb-packed New York City building with his now ex-girlfriend, fashion model Bella Hadid, plans to take up residence in the penthouse or if he’ll use it as an in-town crash pad, as he’s widely reported to own a three-acre estate with a 12,000-square-foot contemporary mansion inside the guarded-gates of the celeb-packed Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s far western suburbs that was snatched up about 2.5 years ago for a bit more than $18 million.