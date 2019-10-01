×

The Killers’ Dave Keuning Ready to Sell in Los Feliz

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.5 million
Size:
5,040 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Dave Keuning, seven-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and lead guitarist for the Killers, has a contemporized Cape Cod residence in the celeb-favored foothills above L.A.’s affluent Los Feliz neighborhood on the block at $5.5 million; it first popped up for sale at $5.9 million. Listed with Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass, the property was acquired by the low-key rock star just 18 months ago for a mite less than $5 million.

Crisply tailored and partly obscured behind a tall and slender hedgerow and thoroughly renovated prior to Keuning’s acquisition, the otherwise crisply modern residence is capped by a traditional four-dormer roof and has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in a wee bit more than 5,000 square feet. Interior spaces feature wire-brushed oak floorboards and walls of folding glass panels that open the house to the resort-like grounds.

The foyer is flanked by a light-filled living room and a more brooding study painted jet black with asymmetrically arranged floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. With a minimalist, gray-marble fireplace at one end and a wet bar at the other, the ample dining room is open to a casual sitting area and high-end eat-in kitchen custom fitted with turquoise cabinetry and delicately veined white marble countertops. There are two en suite guest bedrooms on the main floor and two more on the upper level. The master suite comprises a sitting area that spills out to a private balcony, a windowed walk-in closet lined with bespoke built-ins and a sumptuous spa-style bathroom with soaking tub and oversize shower.

Amid lush tropical plantings with extensive exotic wood decking and a through-the-trees view of the downtown skyline, the backyard includes a petite, infinity-edge swimming pool and spa and, set against a towering wall of foliage, a secluded graveled patio.

Tax records and other online resources indicate Keuning also owns a roughly 4,200-square-foot Spanish villa on two parcels just a couple of blocks from the ocean in the affluent seaside community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif., which was bought a bit more than five years ago in two contiguous transactions that together rang up to a tad more than $4.6 million.

