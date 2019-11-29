Songwriter Philip Lawrence Buys Major League Encino Estate

Over the last three years, L.A.’s increasingly prestigious Encino neighborhood has seen a slew of record home sale prices, most recently topped by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s $20 million splurge on a superstar-sized compound. Wealthy buyers who once ignored the San Fernando Valley in favor of established luxury haunts — Beverly Hills, Bel Air — have now turned to Encino in droves, lured by stylish new builds and convenient access to a family-friendly variety of boutique stores, restaurants and shopping malls.

One example of Encino’s opulent new architecture is this neo-Palladian house. Built new in 2017 by a local developer, the structure has already sold twice since then, first in early 2018 for $10.65 million to former MLB shortstop Jimmy Rollins, then again this month for $10.55 million to Grammy-winning songwriter turned showbiz multi-hyphenate Philip Lawrence.

Though it sits on a fairly busy street, the .6-acre flat property sits privately behind gates, guarded by a towering collection of mature redwood trees. A large water feature and motorcourt front the completely symmetrical mansion, which offers dual two-car garages and two pairs of chunky grey columns that accent the entryway.

Inside, the Miami-style decor has a monochromatic all-white motif. There are polished marble floors, a double staircase topped by a domed stained-glass skylight, and a classic center hall that runs all the way to the back of the giant home.

Packed into the main floor are a slew of luxury amenities — a home theater with tiered seating, wine cellar, mirror-walled gym and an indoor pool with sauna. There’s also a library, a large office, a living room with oversized fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with the expected collection of top-of-the-line appliances.

The main house includes six bedroom suites; besides the first floor maid’s quarters, there are five additional family/guest bedrooms upstairs. The master suite sports coffered ceilings and wide-plank hardwood floors, dual bathrooms and dual walk-in closets plus an outdoor patio with views over the resort-worthy backyard.

Besides a swimmer’s pool, spa and patio area, the yard also includes a poolside cabana and guest/pool house with two additional bedrooms and bathrooms. Tucked into a far corner of the property is also a half-court basketball court, while tall hedges keep the space remarkably private.

Over the last decade, Lawrence has stealthily established himself as one of popular music’s most reliable and successful hitmakers. Though best-known for his work with Bruno Mars and the now-defunct songwriting team The Smeezingtons (“Just the Way You Are,” “Billionaire,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “24k Magic,” “Uptown Funk,”) Lawrence has a large array of other songwriting credits to his name, including Flo Rida’s #1 smash “Right Round,” and CeeLo Green’s “Fuck You.”

As for Rollins, he’s already decamped this estate for another swanky property elsewhere in Encino. Lawrence, meanwhile, also won’t have far to move — records show he’s been an Encino resident since 2014, when he paid $2.8 million for a large Mediterranean-style mansion that’s only about two miles away from his just-purchased estate. And for what it’s worth, one of Lawrence’s new neighbors is NBA star Tristan Thompson, who happens to live immediately next door.