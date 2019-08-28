×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Shark Tank’ Star Robert Herjavec Faces Sharp Loss in Hollywood Hills

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
robert-herjavec-house
15 View Gallery
Seller:
Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.495 million
Size:
4,500 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

Canadian entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec is known for his business acumen, but he isn’t faring so well on the real estate front. The Herjavec Group founder and CEO is so motivated to unload his Hollywood Hills home that he’s now willing to take a six-figure loss on the premises.

Scarcely two years ago, in July 2017, Herjavec paid $6.7 million for a striking contemporary manse in Outpost Estates, a hillside enclave just north of the bustling city of West Hollywood. The sleek contemporary pad — which was unfortunately burglarized earlier this year — features custom high-end finishes, smart home technology and panoramic views of the Downtown L.A. skyline.

But those glitzy amenities haven’t been sufficient to woo a big-bucks buyer. After the house was initially listed in June 2019 at $7 million, the asking price has now been hacked down to $6.495 million. Even in the unlikely event of a full-price offer, Herjavec stands to lose $205,000 on the spread — not counting hefty associated costs like taxes, realtor fees and maintenance.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, the two-story home sports a towering, distinctive wood-and-concrete front facade guaranteed to either impress or frighten guests. Inside, the clean-lined interiors include decor with a nearly all-white motif, walls of glass and an open floorplan. There are ample spaces for lounging and dining, all of them open to the starkly minimalist kitchen, with its bar-style seating and chic designer appliances.

Five bedrooms are packed into the 4,500 sq. ft. structure; the master contains a private deck with L.A. basin views and a marble-trimmed bath. Out back, a raised wooden deck has a firepit and al fresco lounge space that overlooks the pool and raised spa. A wide swath of grassy lawn — unusually large for the tightly-packed Hollywood Hills — provides ample space for pooches to frolic and completes the backyard.

Although Herjavec may be forced to accept a wallet-punishing lowball offer on this house, he’s certainly staying afloat financially. As TMZ reports, he’s already in escrow on a new, more family-friendly estate in Hidden Hills, the guard-gated San Fernando Valley enclave where many of the residents are famously famous. The freshly-built “modern farmhouse” Herjavec has selected includes 13,000 square feet of living space, a tennis court, gym, and is listed with a whopping $15.5 million ask.

And last winter, Herjavec and his “Dancing With the Stars” partner-turned-wife Kym Johnson paid nearly $8 million for a Newport Beach, Calif. vacation home. Located on Balboa Peninsula’s northern shore, the contemporary structure was completely redone in 2017 and features harbor views and a private boat dock.

Josh & Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman have the Hollywood Hills listing.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Robert Herjavec House

    'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec Faces Sharp Loss in Hollywood Hills

    Canadian entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec is known for his business acumen, but he isn’t faring so well on the real estate front. The Herjavec Group founder and CEO is so motivated to unload his Hollywood Hills home that he’s now willing to take a six-figure loss on the premises. Scarcely two years [...]

  • Mary J. Blige House

    Mary J. Blige Puts Second New Jersey House Up for Sale

    Mary J. Blige put her costly marriage drama in the rearview mirror with her tabloid-tracked 2018 divorce from former husband/manager Kendu Isaacs, whom she’s publicly called a “con-artist,” but the nine-time Grammy winning hip-hop legend and two-time Oscar nominee for the 2017 film “Mudbound” still has some multimillion dollar real estate matters to sort out, [...]

  • Anthony Russo House Pasadena

    'Avengers: Endgame' Director Anthony Russo Snags the Dynasty Mansion at $12 Million Loss

    Many U.S. real estate watchers gripe about the “overpriced” current market, but there are still decent property deals to be had. Pasadena’s fabled Dynasty mansion is a prime example of sublime residential bang for buck — that is, if one considers any $15 million house a bargain. Officially christened the Arden Villa but far more [...]

  • Zooey Deschanel House

    Zooey Deschanel Sells Her Old House in Manhattan Beach

    After more than a year on the market and a series of declining prices that started out at an in-hindsight too rosy $5.25 million, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and indie film producer Jacob Pechenik have sold their old house, a family-sized Cape Cod inspired residence in affluent Manhattan Beach, Calif., for $4.7 million. Unfortunately [...]

  • Kevin Nealon House

    Kevin Nealon Snags New Villa in Pacific Palisades

    “Man With a Plan” star Kevin Nealon has splashed out almost $4.4 million for a brand-new residence in a ritzy if arguably somewhat far-flung area of L.A.’s Pacific Palisades. Situated on about one-third of an acre with a Mediterranean exterior and a bright, clean-lined contemporary interior, the just about 5,500 sq. ft. residence has five [...]

  • Sidney Kimmel Condo

    Sidney Kimmel Slashes Price on New York Condo

    The palatial New York City apartment of nonagenarian billionaire apparel magnate and film financier Sidney Kimmel has been priced at a still eye-popping $29.5 million after it first came up for sale late in 2018, amid a deluge of publicity, with an aggressive asking price of $39.5 million. Even with the titanic $10 million price [...]

  • Kaley Cuoco Mansion

    Kaley Cuoco Adjusts Price of Glam L.A. Mansion

    Kaley Cuoco is so eager to sell her glamorously appointed mansion in L.A.’s Valley neighborhood of Tarzana that the “Big Bang Theory” alum is willing to endure a loss of more than $600,000 on the celeb-pedigreed suburban spread she scooped up in 2014 for $5.5 million from Khloé Kardashian. After an elephantine $1 million reduction, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad