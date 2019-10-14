‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Leases Out Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad

Just as Bravo begins to tease the upcoming 8th season of the drama-fueled L.A.-based reality series “Shahs of Sunset,” one of the show’s original and current cast members, investor and entrepreneur Mike Shouhed, has hoisted his glammed-out bachelor pad in a coveted neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood up for rent at $10,000 per month.

The notorious lady’s man, a commercial and residential real estate agent who several years ago launched an all but defunct footwear line and more recently got into the CBD business, purchased the 1960s residence sight unseen on the advice of his Keller Williams real estate agent cast mate and BFF Reza Farahan about 2.5 years ago for its full asking price of just under $1.1 million.

Re-designed and decked out for Shouhed by Farahan in a strict black and white palette with a plethora of lustrous materials and acres of iconic David Hicks-designed geometric pattern wallpaper that give the place a distinct mid-century modern Palm Springs vibe, the relatively unassuming, low-slung residence is partially obscured behind high retaining walls and a tangle of verdant foliage with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a mite more than 1,700 square feet.

The front door opens to a slim entrance hall painted jet-black, while the main living, dining and entertainment space features gleaming, sugar-white white floor tiles and an imposing, asymmetrically aligned fireplace faced in carefully book matched black marble. With shimmery, snow-white laminate cabinetry and pure-white solid-surface countertops, the open-concept kitchen has designer stainless steel appliances and an open view of the backyard through a wide bank of telescopic glass sliders.

The plainly furnished guest bedroom is large enough to accommodate two full-sized beds plus a sofa, the guest bathroom sports eye-grabbing vertical black and white striped tile work in the combination shower/tub and the master suite opens to the backyard though a glass slider and incorporates a fitted walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with zigzagged black and white tile treatment in the glassed-in shower.

A vine-covered retaining wall holds back the steep hillside behind the house where there’s a slender, faux-grassed yard with gas fire pit, sport court and freestanding 10-person molded plastic hot tub. Other amenities of note include a surround sound system, a top-of-the-line home automation system and camera-equipped security.

Available furnished or unfurnished on either a short- or long-term basis, the property is notably and somewhat surprisingly not listed with Farahan but rather with Ocean’s Equity broker David Shaker.