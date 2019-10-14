×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Leases Out Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
17 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$10,000 per month
Size:
1,705 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Just as Bravo begins to tease the upcoming 8th season of the drama-fueled L.A.-based reality series “Shahs of Sunset,” one of the show’s original and current cast members, investor and entrepreneur Mike Shouhed, has hoisted his glammed-out bachelor pad in a coveted neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood up for rent at $10,000 per month.

The notorious lady’s man, a commercial and residential real estate agent who several years ago launched an all but defunct footwear line and more recently got into the CBD business, purchased the 1960s residence sight unseen on the advice of his Keller Williams real estate agent cast mate and BFF Reza Farahan about 2.5 years ago for its full asking price of just under $1.1 million.

Re-designed and decked out for Shouhed by Farahan in a strict black and white palette with a plethora of lustrous materials and acres of iconic David Hicks-designed geometric pattern wallpaper that give the place a distinct mid-century modern Palm Springs vibe, the relatively unassuming, low-slung residence is partially obscured behind high retaining walls and a tangle of verdant foliage with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a mite more than 1,700 square feet.

The front door opens to a slim entrance hall painted jet-black, while the main living, dining and entertainment space features gleaming, sugar-white white floor tiles and an imposing, asymmetrically aligned fireplace faced in carefully book matched black marble. With shimmery, snow-white laminate cabinetry and pure-white solid-surface countertops, the open-concept kitchen has designer stainless steel appliances and an open view of the backyard through a wide bank of telescopic glass sliders.

The plainly furnished guest bedroom is large enough to accommodate two full-sized beds plus a sofa, the guest bathroom sports eye-grabbing vertical black and white striped tile work in the combination shower/tub and the master suite opens to the backyard though a glass slider and incorporates a fitted walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with zigzagged black and white tile treatment in the glassed-in shower.

A vine-covered retaining wall holds back the steep hillside behind the house where there’s a slender, faux-grassed yard with gas fire pit, sport court and freestanding 10-person molded plastic hot tub. Other amenities of note include a surround sound system, a top-of-the-line home automation system and camera-equipped security.

Available furnished or unfurnished on either a short- or long-term basis, the property is notably and somewhat surprisingly not listed with Farahan but rather with Ocean’s Equity broker David Shaker.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Mike Shouhed House

    ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Leases Out Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad

    Just as Bravo begins to tease the upcoming 8th season of the drama-fueled L.A.-based reality series “Shahs of Sunset,” one of the show’s original and current cast members, investor and entrepreneur Mike Shouhed, has hoisted his glammed-out bachelor pad in a coveted neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood up for rent at $10,000 per month. [...]

  • Rob Durdek House Beverly Hills

    Rob Dyrdek Skates Into 90210 Mansion

    Guinness World Record-holding skateboarder-turned-entrepreneurial reality TV star Rob Dyrdek has come a long way since his middle-class upbringing in suburban Ohio. The star of MTV’s hit show “Ridiculousness” recently dumped $6 million on a substantial Los Angeles mansion in an exclusive enclave overflowing with other famous residents. Though a quick peek at records reveals the [...]

  • F. Gary Gray House Calabasas

    Filmmaker F. Gary Gray Quietly Buys Calabasas Villa

    Although the sale actually transpired several months ago, it’s only now that veteran music video director (“Waterfalls” by TLC, “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast, “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube) turned major-league blockbuster filmmaker (“Friday,” “The Italian Job,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Fate of the Furious”) F. Gary Gray’s stealthy acquisition of a large [...]

  • Mike Mussallem House Laguna Beach

    Mike Mussallem Drops $10 Million on Dreamy Laguna Beach Estate

    Most homes in Laguna Beach — arguably Orange County, Calif.’s most expensive and desirable seaside town — sit hard up on the street, on relatively tight lots with minuscule yard space. Not so this estate, recently sold for about $10.4 million. The commendably private property sits at the very end of a dead-end lane, tucked [...]

  • Bobby Murphy House Pacific Palisades

    Snapchat's Bobby Murphy Spends Big for Neighboring Home

    Though Snapchat founder and chief technology officer Bobby Murphy publicly plays second fiddle to his famously brash, supermodel-marrying co-founder Evan Spiegel, Murphy remains the social media network’s undisputed real estate king. Over the last few years, the 31-year-old tech tycoon — worth a reported $3.2 billion, per Forbes — has spent nearly $50 million on luxury [...]

  • Camille Grammar House Brentwood

    'Real Housewife' Camille Grammer Buys Brentwood Estate

    Though she lost one of her two multimillion dollar Malibu homes to the flames of last year’s devastating Woolsey Fire, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Camille Grammer isn’t letting any pesky natural disasters slow her real estate roll. The cancer-surviving former Club MTV dancer, newly married to bigshot Los Angeles attorney David Meyer, has [...]

  • Gwen Stefani House Beverly Hill

    Sebastian Maniscalco Buys Gwen Stefani's Bananas Mansion

    Earlier this month, after a two-year-long slog on the market, SoCal ska singer-turned-international pop music supernova Gwen Stefani finally made a sweet escape from her certifiably bananas 90210 compound, as Dirt previously reported. Property records now reveal the buyer of the $21.6 million Beverly Hills Post Office-area property was Sebastian Maniscalco, the veteran comedian turned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad