Sebastian Maniscalco Lists Flamboyant L.A. Home

Location:
Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.5 million
Size:
4,096 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Standup comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and artist Lana Gomez have floated their eye-catching residence in the conveniently central Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles on the market at $4.5 million. Behind secured entry gates and a fastidiously clipped hedge, the just over ten-year-old Mediterranean villa was purchased by the 2019 MTV VMA host close to six years ago for just over $2.8 million. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms throughout the almost 4,100 square foot residence that exhibits a fairly conventional, upscale street presence and an unexpectedly artful, kaleidoscopic extravaganza of decorating derring-do inside. Featured in and fawned over in Architectural Digest in 2017, the unquestionably unique property is listed with Aaron Kirman at Compass.

Gomez once worked as an in-house painter and collaborator with world-renown maximalist decorator Kelly Wearstler who used Gomez’s colorful artwork as inspiration for the home’s eye-catching palette, graphic sensibility and eclectic assemblage of quirky, pedigreed furnishings and audacious pattern pairing. A grand, double-height entrance gallery with a huge, circular window and multi-colored wallpaper sheets and a glitzy, Italian chandelier leads to a spacious salon with two polka-dotted couches on a multi-colored abstract pattern run. With a Wearstler-designed, black-and-white-striped table, the dining room is open to dark, moody kitchen with lustrous black countertops on jet-black cabinets complemented by designer appliances.

Two ample en suite guest bedrooms are joined on the second floor by a large, almost surreally decked-out master suite replete with sitting area, balcony, boutique-style walk-in closet complete with lighted shoe shelves and a crisply tailored bathroom slathered in boldly-veined white marble. A long, slender loggia outside the living and dining rooms opens to a stone-paved entertaining terrace with built-in grilling station and a dark-bottom swimming pool surrounded by a frameless glass child-safety barrier and backed by a towering hedge that provides verdant privacy from the neighbors.

Given their decorative predilection for and obvious dedication to Wearstler’s fearlessly madcap but fearsomely rarefied, everything-and-the-kitchen-sink signature style, it’s not too much of a surprise that Maniscalco and Gomez have upgraded to another, significantly larger and more expensive residence also done to the eye-popping nth degree by Wearstler. Hidden down a 250-foot gated driveway in a guard-gated community in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, the12,000-square-foot contemporary sprawler was purchased from Gwen Stefani for almost $21.7 million.

