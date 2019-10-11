Sebastian Maniscalco Buys Gwen Stefani’s Bananas Mansion

Earlier this month, after a two-year-long slog on the market, SoCal ska singer-turned-international pop music supernova Gwen Stefani finally made a sweet escape from her certifiably bananas 90210 compound, as Dirt previously reported. Property records now reveal the buyer of the $21.6 million Beverly Hills Post Office-area property was Sebastian Maniscalco, the veteran comedian turned actor who made headlines for the fallout surrounding his controversial 2019 MTV VMAs hosting gig.

Tucked away down a long driveway in a guard-gated Studio City enclave, the home’s colorful and boldly effervescent decor was done up for Stefani by maximalist interior designer Kelly Wearstler. Spanning more than 15,000 square feet of living space, the A-list-sized estate features a tennis court, a soccor field-sized grassy lawn and separate guesthouse/gym.

And the history of the Beverly Hills Post Office estate is just as memorable as its eye-popping trappings. Once owned by Hollywood multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, the property was sold in 2004 to nightlife entrepreneur Sam Nazarian. It was Nazarian who – in 2006 – flipped the estate to Stefani and her then-husband Gavin Rossdale for $13.25 million. The two-acre spread was promptly put on the market shortly after the couple’s 2016 divorce was finalized, with Stefani retaining ownership and residency of the dwelling.

Jade Mills at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Craig Knizek at The Agency held the listing while Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick from Hilton & Hyland represented Maniscalo.