‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Jay Pharaoh Buys Imposing Tarzana Mansion

Although the transaction actually closed late last year, it’s only now that word has slipped out about longtime former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah’s stealthy acquisition of a sizable house in the Tarzana neighborhood of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Pharaoh, a veteran comedian who’s performed stand-up since the age of 15, first came to public attention when his Barack Obama impressions on YouTube went viral in the late aughts. Shortly thereafter, he was hired by “SNL,” quickly receiving wide recognition for his multitude of celebrity impressions.

In 2016, Pharaoh departed “SNL” under contentious circumstances, later referring to the series as “Wonder bread — straight up,” for its lack of diversity among the cast. Since then, he’s starred in “White Famous,” a short-lived Showtime comedy that was cancelled after once season.

As for Pharaoh’s substantial Tarzana digs, the property sits at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a particularly good part of town. Described in listing materials as a “Montecito style gated estate,” the vaguely neoclassical Spanish Colonial-style structure was built new in 2017 and sold to Pharaoh by the developer. The two-story mansion spans approximately 5,650 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Out front, a wrought iron gate guards a sizable motorcourt anchored by an ornate fountain, and there’s a three-car attached garage plus off-street parking for at least a half-dozen more vehicles. A short flight of steps leads to the quasi-rotunda entry, where a double-height ceiling and glitzy crystal chandelier are guaranteed to impress guests and the pizza delivery folks.

Inside, the home’s decor contrasts stark white walls and neutral furnishings with dark brown hardwood floors, a motif that continues throughout the entire structure. The open-concept main level includes formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line Miele appliances that opens to a comfy family room, a walk-in pantry and a library area with a convenient wet bar. Also on the lower level are two bedrooms suitable for overnight guests or live-in staff.

Four expansive bedrooms — all of them with ensuite baths and walk-in closets — and a laundry room comprise the home’s upstairs level. The master suite is massive, if somewhat unconventionally shaped, and includes a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and sitting area in the bedroom, plus a spa-style bath and a roomy closet.

Directly behind the house is an undeveloped plot of land — also part of Pharaoh’s property and little more than dirt at this point — that appears perfect for the installation of a full-size sports court. The nearly half-acre lot additionally sports a swimmer’s pool with waterfall feature and a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen and built-in BBQ.

Mark Bua of Keller Williams held the listing; Dee Crawford, also of Keller Williams, repped Pharaoh.