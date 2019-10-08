×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sara Sampaio Buys Slick Hollywood Architectural Home

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
sara-sampaio-house
17 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4 million
Size:
4,420 square feet, 5 beds, 5 baths

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio has performed yet another triumphant catwalk — this time into her brand-new Los Angeles home. The 28-year-old Portuguese model has ponied up $4 million for a designer-done, centrally-located contemporary house near the bustling mid-city L.A. neighborhoods of Hollywood and WeHo.

Walled, gated and camera-watched for enhanced privacy, the blocky structure offers an attached two-car garage and off-street parking for two additional vehicles. Inside, a wood-sheathed front door opens to a double-height foyer with a trendy minimalist chandelier and zig-zagging staircase that theatrically ascends to the home’s upper level.

Back on the ground floor, a long corridor leads past a blacked-out wet bar, a luxe yet austere powder room featuring multiple shades of grey, and a light-flooded study with floor-to-ceiling windows. At the rear of the home, a spacious family room opens to the eat-in kitchen — with its quartz-topped island, designer appliances and refrigerated wine closet — and a dining room with floor-to-ceiling walls of Fleetwood sliders.

There are five bedrooms in the house, the upstairs master suite featuring a dual-sided fireplace that heats both the bedroom and spa-style attached bath. Other amenities include a walk-in closet, more Fleetwood sliders and private patio. From the upper level, a concrete set of stairs leads up to the rooftop terrace, with its wet bar and al fresco dining areas perfect for small events and cozy get-togethers. On a clear day, there are low, wide views of the Hollywood Hills and surrounding rooftops.

The .17-acre lot isn’t particularly big, but the resort-style yard is jam-packed with amenities that include a built-in BBQ station,  outdoor living room, pool with waterfall feature and inset spa, and a dog-run-sized patch of grassy lawn for Sampaio’s two pampered pooches.

And of course, this is hardly Sampaio’s first romp on the real estate rodeo. The high-paid international jetsetter also owns a swanky contemporary condo in New York City’s East Village, which she picked up last year for just over $3.5 million.

Michele Atias of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Blair Chang of The Agency repped Sampaio.

More Dirt

  • Sara Sampaio House Los Angeles

    Sara Sampaio Buys Slick Hollywood Architectural Home

    Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio has performed yet another triumphant catwalk — this time into her brand-new Los Angeles home. The 28-year-old Portuguese model has ponied up $4 million for a designer-done, centrally-located contemporary house near the bustling mid-city L.A. neighborhoods of Hollywood and WeHo. Walled, gated and camera-watched for enhanced privacy, the blocky structure [...]

  • Katy Perry Convent

    Is It Over for Katy Perry and the Convent Property?

    Has Katy Perry’s years-long pursuit to purchase a former convent in Los Angeles fizzled to an end? In 2015, the bubble-gum pop star agreed to pay $14.5 million — $10 million in cash and another $4.5 million in property — for the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary compound, a Medieval-style religious center that [...]

  • Mark Ronson House

    Mark Ronson Leaving Los Feliz

    Globe-trotting British music producer and international DJ Mark Ronson, one of the highest earning musician-producers on the planet, who splits his time between London, New York and Los Angeles, has his West Coast home on a busy street in a plum Los Feliz neighborhood up for sale at close to $5.4 million. The Grammy-winning son [...]

  • Ric Ocasek Townhouse

    Ric Ocasek Townhouse Back on the Market

    Just weeks after influential New Wave pioneer Ric Ocasek of the Cars was found dead by his estranged wife, 1980s supermodel Paulina Porizkova, the erstwhile couple’s Federal-style townhouse in New York City’s posh Gramercy Park area has returned to market at $13.9 million. The late Cars superstar and the veteran catwalker, he a 2018 Rock [...]

  • Tom Brady Mansion

    Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Slash Price of Brookline Mansion

    First put up for sale over the summer amid a blizzard of publicity with an in-the-rearview-mirror pie-in-the-sky price tag that pushed up hard against $40 million, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s sumptuous estate near Boston, Mass., has had the asking price slashed by an astonishing $5.6 million to a mite less than $34 million. The [...]

  • Chris Pratt House Pacific Palisades

    Chris Pratt Buys $15 Million Palisades Construction Site

    It was powerhouse photo agency X17 who — over the summer — first unearthed Hollywood leading man Chris Pratt’s hush-hush acquisition of an unfinished, A-lister-worthy mansion in L.A.’s perennially posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Records reveal the transfer actually went down a full year ago, but the off-market deal flew under everyone’s radar because the property was [...]

  • Bebe Rexha House Hollywood Hills

    Bebe Rexha Chooses Glam Villa in the Hollywood Hills

    Although it’s only been a year since the release of her debut album — 2018’s “Expectations,” which brought her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist — Bebe Rexha has invested nearly $2.1 million into what appears to be her very first home, a sultry and sophisticated Mediterranean-style villa tucked into the eastern Hollywood Hills, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad