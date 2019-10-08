Sara Sampaio Buys Slick Hollywood Architectural Home

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio has performed yet another triumphant catwalk — this time into her brand-new Los Angeles home. The 28-year-old Portuguese model has ponied up $4 million for a designer-done, centrally-located contemporary house near the bustling mid-city L.A. neighborhoods of Hollywood and WeHo.

Walled, gated and camera-watched for enhanced privacy, the blocky structure offers an attached two-car garage and off-street parking for two additional vehicles. Inside, a wood-sheathed front door opens to a double-height foyer with a trendy minimalist chandelier and zig-zagging staircase that theatrically ascends to the home’s upper level.

Back on the ground floor, a long corridor leads past a blacked-out wet bar, a luxe yet austere powder room featuring multiple shades of grey, and a light-flooded study with floor-to-ceiling windows. At the rear of the home, a spacious family room opens to the eat-in kitchen — with its quartz-topped island, designer appliances and refrigerated wine closet — and a dining room with floor-to-ceiling walls of Fleetwood sliders.

There are five bedrooms in the house, the upstairs master suite featuring a dual-sided fireplace that heats both the bedroom and spa-style attached bath. Other amenities include a walk-in closet, more Fleetwood sliders and private patio. From the upper level, a concrete set of stairs leads up to the rooftop terrace, with its wet bar and al fresco dining areas perfect for small events and cozy get-togethers. On a clear day, there are low, wide views of the Hollywood Hills and surrounding rooftops.

The .17-acre lot isn’t particularly big, but the resort-style yard is jam-packed with amenities that include a built-in BBQ station, outdoor living room, pool with waterfall feature and inset spa, and a dog-run-sized patch of grassy lawn for Sampaio’s two pampered pooches.

And of course, this is hardly Sampaio’s first romp on the real estate rodeo. The high-paid international jetsetter also owns a swanky contemporary condo in New York City’s East Village, which she picked up last year for just over $3.5 million.

Michele Atias of Rodeo Realty held the listing; Blair Chang of The Agency repped Sampaio.