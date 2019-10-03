RuPaul Opts for Unabashed Opulence in Beverly Hills

She has arrived, darling. Officially! International drag superstar RuPaul Charles has substantially upsized his residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the $13.7 million purchase of an extravagant mansion along a premiere street in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills. Serving eye-popping ersatz realness, the ornately embellished mansion proudly screams, “Opulence! You own everything” and measures in at more than 10,300 square feet over three floors with six bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms.

Stiletto stomping guests and Uber Eats drivers alike will be bowled over by the showy, double-height foyer that features an inlaid black and white marble floor and grandiose marble staircase with intricately looped wrought iron railings. Black marble Corinthian pilasters hammer home the in-your-face swank of the place. Festooned with lavish moldings, warehouse-sized formal living and dining rooms have geometric parquet wood floors, elaborate fireplaces and gigantic arched windows atop extra-tall French doors. A paneled family room with fireplace and wet bar might be a good place for a slightly less formal kiki and the kitchen sports an expensive array of up-to-date designer appliances and miles of meretriciously embellished, bone-colored cabinets. A separate breakfast room is wrapped in French doors and the service wing includes a staff bedroom easily converted to a home office, while three en suite guest bedrooms share the upper floor with the master suite.

In addition to a four-car garage, the extensive basement houses a media room under a coffered ceiling, a wine cellar, a gym and a discrete staff suite. With an outdoor fireplace and a wall-mounted television, a deep, stone-paved loggia gives way to a private backyard carved into a terraced hillside. Stone terracing surrounds heated swimming pool and spa and a fanciful gazebo is capped by a flaming spray of fuchsia bougainvillea.

The property was listed with Myra Nourmand and Michael Nourmand, both at Nourmand & Associates; Charles was repped by Michael Libow of Compass.

Presumably Charles with share the house with his longtime partner and, since 2017, husband, Australian artist Georges LeBar, who has long maintained a 50-acre ranch in rural Wyoming. The couple’s former West Coast nest, a glammed up contemporary high in the Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip that was scooped up in 2011 for $2.5 million, popped up for sale several months ago at sequins-width under $5 million and, after the price dropped to $4.7 million, was mysteriously taken off the market in late August. The bi-coastal entertainer and entrepreneur’s property portfolio also includes an almost 1,200 square foot two-bedroom condo in the Norma Triangle area of West Hollywood he snatched up in 2007 for close to $600,000 and a just more than 1,200 square foot condo in a converted newspaper factory on a cobblestoned street in the heart of New York City’s West Village he acquired nearly 25 years ago for $350,000.

The 6’4” six-time Emmy winner, whose once slightly subversive and now solidly mainstream drag competition program, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has been renewed for a 12th season, oversees a growing global empire built on punishing waist cinchers, super-sized hip pads and sky-high heels. In addition to being a globally renown drag artist named in 2017 to Time magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world, the multi-dimensional performer, out-of-the-box entrepreneur and tireless spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community has published three books, including last year’s autobiography/self-help guide “GuRu,” released more than a dozen studio albums, including 2017’s “American,” co-hosts the popular podcast “RuPaul: What’s The Tee? With Michelle Visage” and presides over the RuPaul’s DragCon events in Los Angeles and New York. Not only has she arrived, huntie; She is still going places.