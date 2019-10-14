Rob Dyrdek Skates Into 90210 Mansion

Guinness World Record-holding skateboarder-turned-entrepreneurial reality TV star Rob Dyrdek has come a long way since his middle-class upbringing in suburban Ohio. The star of MTV’s hit show “Ridiculousness” recently dumped $6 million on a substantial Los Angeles mansion in an exclusive enclave overflowing with other famous residents. Though a quick peek at records reveals the transaction actually recorded late last year, the Dyrdek family didn’t move in until very recently — after the house underwent a months-long cosmetic overhaul. And the glitzy finished product was presented in a highly-produced YouTube film to curious fans, naturally.

As it happens, the new Dyrdek residence is located inside Mulholland Estates, a legendarily celeb-soaked gated community where current residents include pop culture cynosures like Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, Vanna White, Paris Hilton, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Mike Shinoda, Tracey Edmonds, Charlie Sheen and at least one Saudi princess.

Built in 1999 and long owned by now-deceased music manager Howard Kaufman, the four-bedroom, nearly 7,000 sq. ft. structure is very loosely based on an authentic Mediterranean villa. And at the time of Dyrdek’s purchase, the architecturally insipid home’s decor — while undeniably luxurious — was significantly dated and more than a wee bit banal.

There were wheat-colored hardwood floors, acres of beige walls, carpeted rooms and uninspired slabs of granite in the kitchen. Smallish windows and pesky slat-style shutters obstructed most of the impressive views.

That was then, however, and the house has since been reborn. Its glitzy new white-on-white look will certainly impress guests, as will the walls of foldaway glass doors and the hardwood floors, which have undergone a trendy darkening and now flow throughout the entire home.

The property continues to offer a rectangular swimming pool and attached spa, in addition to a substantial hardscaped terrace and a grassy lawn, plus valley views that stretch for miles. (While the house technically sports the coveted Beverly Hills 90210 zip code, it is actually located miles from Beverly Hills city, in the semi-remote mountains above Sherman Oaks.)

Surprisingly, a peek through records reveals this place is not the only Mulholland Estates property owned by Dyrdek. Way back in 2015, he quietly forked out a whopping $9.9 million for a massive, vacant 3.1-acre lot that’s just down the road from his new $6 million mansion. That lot, incidentally, is quite easily the largest property in the entire community and was once owned by British pop crooner Robbie Williams, who apparently planned to custom-build his own megamansion but later changed his mind.

For now, according to social media photos posted by Dyrdek himself, it appears that construction has still not broken ground on the long-vacant 90210 estate. But when his colossal “castle on the hill” estate is finally complete, it will sport views that overlook a tremendous portion of the San Fernando Valley.

Brooke Kaufman Halsband of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Branden and Rayni Williams, also of Hilton & Hyland, repped Dyrdek.