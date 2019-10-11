Real Housewife Camille Grammer Buys Brentwood Mansion

Though she lost one of her two multimillion dollar Malibu homes to the flames of last year’s devastating Woolsey Fire, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Camille Grammer isn’t letting any pesky natural disasters slow her real estate roll. The cancer-surviving former Club MTV dancer, newly married to bigshot Los Angeles attorney David Meyer, has ponied up a hefty $5.85 million for a fortified estate in L.A.’s fearsomely expensive Westside neighborhood of Brentwood Park.

The ultra-private property is completely invisible from the street, secluded down a double-gated driveway shared with one other house. Beyond the gates, the mini-compound sports a detached three-car garage set below a two-bedroom upstairs guesthouse. Just a short skip away is the New England Traditional-style main house, offering a crisp white facade and over 5,000 square feet of living space.

Inside, there are trendy dark hardwood floors, a generously-scaled living room with a vaulted beamed ceiling, a cheerfully yellow formal dining room with crown moldings, and an all-new gourmet kitchen with butcher block countertops, top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances and a stainless wine refrigerator. The adjacent family and breakfast rooms open directly — via French doors — to a brick patio equipped with a built-in BBQ and bar for outdoor entertaining.

Perhaps the property’s most unique feature is its so-called “pub room and grand party lounge,” a large bonus area featuring a brick fireplace and a wet bar trimmed in rich-looking wood. As for the two-bed guest quarters, they are perfect for live-in staff or overnight guests, though it appears the non-famous previous owners used the space as both an office and art studio.

The .53-acre spread additionally features lush grounds that include a grassy lawn, mature palm trees, another large terrace with an outdoor fireplace, formal gardens and secluded seating areas for moments of quiet reflection. An extra-long 56-foot swimming pool is perfect for morning laps, while a conveniently adjacent seating arrangement surrounds a long firepit.

Back in the day, Grammer and her ex-husband — residuals-rich actor Kelsey Grammer — bunked up in an enormous Malibu estate that featured prominently on the first season of RHOBH. That place, awarded to her in the divorce, was sold for $13 million in 2016 to Wendy Hughes, the ex-wife of billionaire Public Storage heir B. Wayne Hughes Jr. (Incidentally, that property is back on the market, now asking nearly $20 million.)

Back in 2015, Grammer paid just over $3.2 million for a Mediterranan villa-style home in a gated Malibu community; that home was the one torched in last year’s wildfire. While it’s not publicly known whether Grammer plans to rebuild, she continues to own a second Malibu property — this one a $6.5 million beach shack scooped up in 2016 and since extensively renovated. And she also owns an enviable vacation getaway on Hawaii’s Big Island, the location of her nuptials last fall.

Mary Lu Tuthill and David Bayat of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Tuthill and Melissa Ryan, also of Coldwell Banker, repped Grammer.