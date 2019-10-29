×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pete Wentz Doesn’t Hold Tight to Villa in Encino

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
13 View Gallery
Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2,262,500
Size:
4,085 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Musician Pete Wentz has sold his hacienda-inspired contemporary-Mediterranean villa in the leafy, affluent Amestoy Estates neighborhood of the Los Angeles suburb of Encino for a small amount over $2.26 million, a skoch below the close-to-$2.4 million asking price. The founding bassist for the platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, Wentz bought the property about 5½ years ago for close to $2 million from soul singer and occasional actor Eric Benét and wife Manuela Testolini, a woman perhaps best known as Prince’s second ex-wife.

Obscured by a manicured tangle of mature trees and tropical foliage, and privately positioned behind a high wall and secured gates, the comprehensively updated single-story residence was built in the mid-1950s on nearly half an acre and sprawls over nearly 4,100 square feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Dominated by a stone-tile, raised-hearth fireplace, the living room features wood beams across the ceiling and flows easily through an archway to an unusually ample dining room that’s completely open to the family room. The high-end center-island kitchen is also open to the family room and features bespoke wood cabinets and top-end accouterments. Two guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom, a third is en suite and a fourth is on the small side. The master suite offers French-door access to the backyard along with a couple of walk-in closets and a stone-tiled bathroom with jetted tub and glassed-in steam shower.

Awash in sunlight, planted with a variety of fruit trees and bordered by a high hedge that ensures privacy, the pancake-flat backyard was designed for outdoor entertaining with a trellis-shaded dining terrace, a sports court and a saltwater swimming pool and spa.

The property was jointly listed with Thomas Atamian of Compass and Deedee Howard of The Agency. The buyer was represented by Greg Schoch of The Agency.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Stephen Glover House Mali

    'Atlanta' Showrunner Stephen Glover Falls for Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

    It turns out that Stephen Glover, the younger brother of showbiz multi-hyphenate Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, apparently shares his brother’s passion for groovy residential works of modernism. Last year, the elder Glover laid out $4.2 million for an idiosyncratic Buff & Hensman-designed property in the hills of La Cañada Flintridge, and now the other [...]

  • Pete Wentz House Encino

    Pete Wentz Doesn’t Hold Tight to Villa in Encino

    Musician Pete Wentz has sold his hacienda-inspired contemporary-Mediterranean villa in the leafy, affluent Amestoy Estates neighborhood of the Los Angeles suburb of Encino for a small amount over $2.26 million, a skoch below the close-to-$2.4 million asking price. The founding bassist for the platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, Wentz bought the property about 5½ [...]

  • Tim Long House Los Angeles

    Comedy Writer-Producer Tim Long Lists Los Feliz Colonial

    Canadian comedy writer and veteran producer Tim Long, a five-time Emmy winning writer-producer for “The Simpsons,” has his fashionably turned out Colonial-style home in the historic, showbiz-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at almost $4.5 million. Once the head writer on “The David Letterman Show,” Long and his occasional collaborator wife, [...]

  • James Valentine House Los Angeles

    James Valentine Makes a Killing in Los Feliz

    Design savvy Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine has sold a mid-century modern home in L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $4.1 million, a hefty $300,000 over it’s not-quite-$3.8 million price tag. The buyer is oil heiress and real estate gossip column staple Aileen Getty. The Nebraska-bred musician’s eye for exemplary architecture just about doubled his [...]

  • Rick Rubin House Malibu

    Rick Rubin Locks Down Pricey Malibu Cottage

    Uber-music producer Rick Rubin (in)famously lost his two Malibu homes to the unforgiving flames of last year’s Woolsey Fire, but he hasn’t abandoned the seaside city just yet. On the contrary, records show the legendary Def Jam Records co-founder has doubled down on his local property holdings, having splashed out more than $8.1 million for [...]

  • Jennie Garth House

    ‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Sells in 93460, Buys in 91105

    Jennie Garth has been on a real estate tear the last couple months. The star of the original, wildly popular 1990s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” the first couple of seasons of its 2008 reprise and its trippy 2019 reboot “BH90210,” which she also co-created and executive produced, has quietly sold an equestrian compound about [...]

  • Jennie Scaife House Beverly Hills

    Late Newspaper Heiress's Wildly Opulent Beverly Hills Compound Asks $20 Million

    Beverly Hills has a well-curated reputation for flashy, unrestrained opulence, and perhaps one of the very best residential examples of that recently popped up on the open market. Relisted with a nearly-$20 million pricetag — a relative bargain, considering the same house asked as much as $32.9 million last year — the .67-acre property is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad