Pete Wentz Doesn’t Hold Tight to Villa in Encino

Musician Pete Wentz has sold his hacienda-inspired contemporary-Mediterranean villa in the leafy, affluent Amestoy Estates neighborhood of the Los Angeles suburb of Encino for a small amount over $2.26 million, a skoch below the close-to-$2.4 million asking price. The founding bassist for the platinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, Wentz bought the property about 5½ years ago for close to $2 million from soul singer and occasional actor Eric Benét and wife Manuela Testolini, a woman perhaps best known as Prince’s second ex-wife.

Obscured by a manicured tangle of mature trees and tropical foliage, and privately positioned behind a high wall and secured gates, the comprehensively updated single-story residence was built in the mid-1950s on nearly half an acre and sprawls over nearly 4,100 square feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Dominated by a stone-tile, raised-hearth fireplace, the living room features wood beams across the ceiling and flows easily through an archway to an unusually ample dining room that’s completely open to the family room. The high-end center-island kitchen is also open to the family room and features bespoke wood cabinets and top-end accouterments. Two guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom, a third is en suite and a fourth is on the small side. The master suite offers French-door access to the backyard along with a couple of walk-in closets and a stone-tiled bathroom with jetted tub and glassed-in steam shower.

Awash in sunlight, planted with a variety of fruit trees and bordered by a high hedge that ensures privacy, the pancake-flat backyard was designed for outdoor entertaining with a trellis-shaded dining terrace, a sports court and a saltwater swimming pool and spa.

The property was jointly listed with Thomas Atamian of Compass and Deedee Howard of The Agency. The buyer was represented by Greg Schoch of The Agency.