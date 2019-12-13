×
Olivia Culpo Snags Slick Encino Transitional Home

Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.5 million
Size:
5,141 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

In case you hadn’t heard, social media influencing are now big business. Just ask Olivia Culpo, the Rhode Island native who parlayed her initial success with beauty pageants into a multimillion-dollar career as a fashion influencer. The former Miss USA and Miss Universe has racked up exceedingly lucrative brand deals with the likes of DSW, Bare Minerals, Revolve, Le Tote and Express, just to name a few.

A series of high-profile relationships — with Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, Danny Amendola and most recently Christian McCaffrey — have only boosted Culpo’s star wattage. And now, though she’s only 27, Culpo can well afford her recent $3.5 million splurge for a brand-new house in the San Fernando Valley’s increasingly posh Encino neighborhood.

Naturally, the savvy social media sensation has already teased her 4.4 million Instagram followers by sharing multiple snippets of her swank home to the platform. Gated and equipped with a high-tech security system, the mini-estate is comprised of a 5,141 sq. ft. transitional-style house with five bedrooms, an attached garage and a trendy two-tone paint job. Built by a local developer, the property is a full-fledged smart home with Control 4 automation — the lights, sound, and cameras can all be controlled remotely, via an iPad, smartphone or similar device.

Burled hardwood floors line the open-concept main living area, which offers a formal dining space and a snazzy living room with a fireplace and high ceilings. Towards the rear of the home, the gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances, a butler’s pantry and walk-in wine closet. Just beyond that is the family room, flaunting another fireplace and glass pocket doors that open directly to the sunny backyard for that quintessential SoCal indoor/outdoor living. Other main-floor amenities include a media/screening room with projector and an office with private bath.

The roomy upstairs master is accented with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and glassy shower. There’s also a private balcony directly overlooking the backyard, where a zero-edge pool with inset spa is surrounded by a grassy lawn and convenient poolside cabana with a bathroom/changing facilities. A nearby BBQ area with bar seating is enhanced by panoramic sunset views of the San Fernando Valley basin.

Before moving to her new Encino digs, Culpo bunked up in a renovated loft within a historic building near the proverbial heart of Hollywood. Records reveal she bought the upscale unit for $1.1 million in 2017 and has since given the interiors a  decadent white-and-gold cosmetic refresh courtesy of Homepolish interior designer Orlando Soria and Hayneedle, the result of which was featured in MyDomaine.

Avi Barazani of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Kevin Dees and Sebastian Spader, both of The Agency, repped Culpo.

