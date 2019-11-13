×
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shell Out $20 Million for Brand New Encino Estate

Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$20 million
Size:
20,000 square feet, 7 beds, 11 baths

Newly married pop star turned budding actor Nick Jonas and Indian beauty queen turned international film and television star Priyanka Chopra have splashed out a whopping — and record-shattering — $20 million for a decidedly snazzy mansion tucked into the hilly neighborhood of Encino, Calif., in L.A.’s prototypically suburban San Fernando Valley, as was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The landmark transaction coincides with elder brother Joe Jonas’s $14 million purchase of another brand-new Encino estate that lies just about three miles southeast of the new Chopra-Jonas digs. The two sales are easily the highest on record in Encino, an area that was once considered the redheaded stepchild of L.A.’s luxury neighborhoods, yet can now proudly stand toe-to-toe with any other luxurious part of town.

Built on speculation by a local developer, the $20 million manor sits on a 3-acre knoll with long, wide views of the a substantial swath of the valley. A camera-watched gate and an attached guardhouse will scare lookie-loos away, while a long driveway meanders below the main house into an underground garage with room for at least a dozen luxury vehicles. Inside, the contemporary manse includes a double-height living rooms with dynamic views of mountain ranges on the distant horizon.

Some of the home’s other eye-popping features include a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, restaurant-quality wet bar, movie theater with an IMAX-worthy screen, and an indoor basketball court. Deep beneath the main residence is also a sprawling lounge/games room with a pool table and room for a small army of guests.

A few of Jonas and Chopra’s nearest new neighbors include football player Duane Brown, actor Joey Lawrence, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Kyle Richards and her high-end realty husband Mauricio Umansky, who happen to live directly across the street.

For at least the last few years, Chopra has maintained a lofty aerie on a sky-high floor of a heavily-secured, five-star hotel and condo tower in Manhattan’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood, while Jonas previously and briefly owned an ultra-modern estate in the mountains above Beverly Hills that he snatched up for $6.5 million in April 2018, and sold after just a year of ownership to 22-year-old tennis phenom Naomi Osaka for $6.9 million.

Maya Librush and Craig Knizek of The Agency held the listing; Carl Gambino at Westside Estate Agency repped Jonas and Chopra.

