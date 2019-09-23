Ne-Yo Lists Family-Sized Sherman Oaks Home

Shaffer Smith, better known as mononymic music industry polyglot Ne-Yo, has hung a $2 million price tag on a family-sized house on an unassuming street in an unpretentious if not exactly inexpensive Sherman Oaks, Calif., neighborhood. The three-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and fedora aficionado, also a judge on Jennifer’s Lopez’s 2019 Emmy nominated competition series “World of Dance,” isn’t seeking much profit on the comfortably luxurious suburban residence property records indicate was purchased in early 2017 for exactly $1.9 million.

Described in marketing materials as a “Cape Cod style home” and little changed since it was last purchased, the clapboard clad home is painted dark blue with bright white trim and has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in a bit less than 4,600 square feet finished with wide plank oak floorboards, thick and copious traditional moldings and a variety of articulated ceiling details.

Tucked tightly into a pint-sized porch beside a prominent, street-facing two-car garage, the front door opens directly into a cozily proportioned formal sitting room with baronial, coffered ceiling and marble-surrounded fireplace. A few steps in, there’s a double-height stair gallery under a glitzy chandelier and a formal dining room that links through a butler’s pantry to a roomy, open-plan kitchen expensively outfitted with boldly veined Carrara marble countertops, designer appliances and bespoke bead board-accented Shaker cabinetry. A breakfast nook at one end of the kitchen looks out over the backyard and the family room, with a fireplace between lighted bookshelves as its focal point, has a row of floor-to-ceiling glass doors that fold open to a poolside loggia. The main floor is completed by a small office/den, an en suite bedroom for guests or staff and a powder room. Three more guest bedrooms on the second floor each have a private marble bathroom and the master suite is replete with vaulted and beamed ceiling, fireplace, mountain-view terrace, walk-in closet and marble bathroom.

Fully fenced and further privatized with high hedging, the not especially expansive but carefully arranged backyard incorporates a loggia outside the kitchen and breakfast room, just enough sun-dappled grass for pets to comfortably do their business, a built-in grilling area and a petite swimming pool and sexy, zero-edge spa jazzed up with a snazzy LED lighting system.

The property is listed with Victoria Parks-Murphy and Chris Lucibello of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California.

Tax records and other online resources indicate Ne-Yo, married in 2016 to model Crystal Renay, has long owned at least two condominiums in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood. In 2007 he paid $285,000 for a fairly ordinary two-bedroom condo on a lower floor of an upscale high-rise and the following year dropped not quite $1.16 million on a slightly more than 3,000 square foot penthouse atop a luxury tower that, since 2015, has been co-owned by his ex-fiancée and mother of his two oldest children, former “Atlanta Exes” cast member Monyetta Shaw.