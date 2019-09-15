×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘My Drunk Kitchen’ Host Hannah Hart Snags Silver Lake Starter House

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
hannah-hart-house
10 View Gallery
Location:
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.06 million
Size:
1,398 square feet, 2 beds, 2.5 baths

Long before anyone imagined “YouTube star” would actually become a viable career title, a young UC Berkeley grad named Hannah Hart filmed a gag video of herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled-cheese sandwich and, on a whim, uploaded it to the platform. The clip went viral and subsequently became the basis for “My Drunk Kitchen,” a weekly YouTube show where Hart cooked something while inebriated.

Following the success of “My Drunk Kitchen,” Hart — who now sports nearly 2.5 million YouTube followers — parlayed her newfound fame into a plethora of profitable spinoff ventures that included a Food Network mini-series (“I Hart Food”), a podcast (“Hannahlyze This”), a food-history Facebook Watch show for Buzzfeed’s Tasty, and a New York Times-bestselling book (aptly titled “My Drunk Kitchen”). Last year, she signed a deal with Ellen Digital Network, the internet-content arm of Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show, to host a new series titled “A Decent Proposal.”

All those gigs and Hart’s rising star-power have culminated in the purchase of what appears to be first residence, a modest — if hardly inexpensive — $1.06 million bungalow in the ultra-trendy Silver Lake neighborhood, over on L.A.’s hipster-choked Eastside.

Completely gated and high-hedged for privacy, the 1920s main house weighs in at just 798 square feet — positively puny by celebrity standards — and includes two bedrooms, one full bath, and a half bath. The front door opens to a brief vestibule flanked by family room with orange-tinted hardwood floors and a kitchen with perfectly ordinary appliances, crisp white subway countertops, and an informal space for a small table. The master bedroom includes a spacious closet and compact bathroom with glassy shower, and just behind the house is a raised wooden deck with open-air seating. The remainder of the .1-acre lot is mostly hardscaped, save for a couple mature palm trees and some low-maintenance native plantings.

By far the property’s most interesting feature is its 600-square-foot detached studio — nearly as big as the main house itself — that includes another full bathroom. It appears the previous owner used the voluminous, skylit space as little more than an oversized storage room, though converting the warehouse to a studio, lavish private office/retreat, garage or guest house would seem, on the surface, a relatively easy matter. For the moment, property has no proper garage, but there is at least one gated parking spot adjacent to the studio and accessible via a discreet side alleyway.

Scott Segall of Douglas Elliman held the listing; Mike McGill of Compass repped Hart.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Hannah Hart House Silver Lake

    'My Drunk Kitchen' Host Hannah Hart Snags Silver Lake Starter House

    Long before anyone imagined “YouTube star” would actually become a viable career title, a young UC Berkeley grad named Hannah Hart filmed a gag video of herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled-cheese sandwich and, on a whim, uploaded it to the platform. The clip went viral and subsequently became the basis for [...]

  • Clive Standen House Studio City

    'Taken' Alum Clive Standen Buys Lucy Hale's Canyonside House

    Earlier this year, busy-busy former “Pretty Little Liars” star-turned-social media phenom Lucy Hale — she’s got no fewer than four upcoming films currently in post-production and sports nearly 25 million Instagram followers — upgraded her Studio City real estate circumstances by listing her starter home and purchasing a similarly-sized but significantly more private property in [...]

  • Kevin McKidd House

    Kevin McKidd Lists Hollywood Hills Villa

    Scotish actor Kevin McKidd has put a not quite $2 million price tag on a hillside hideaway nipped away behind imposing iron gates high in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Trainspotting” star, who owns several homes across the Los Angeles area, acquired the secluded property just over 11 years ago for $1.625 million [...]

  • Stephen Curry House Atherton

    Stephen Curry Quietly Buys $31 Million Atherton Mansion

    The Bay Area bedroom community of Atherton, Calif. already boasts the wealthiest zip code in all the United States, but an investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle determined it’s still rapidly getting wealthier. Silicon Valley tech billionaires and foreign business barons — the majority of them from Mainland China — have punted local home values [...]

  • Joseph Abboud House Bedford

    Fashion Designer Joseph Abboud Lists Stylishly Updated Historic Retreat

    It’s only 35 miles to Manhattan, but the near-upstate New York hamlet of Bedford feels like an entirely different world. Rolling hills, peaceful pastures dot the landscape. Quaint downtown shops and leafy old-world estates hark back to a bygone era of gracious, quiet wealth. And it’s no surprise that the calming vibe has lured many [...]

  • Betsey Johnson House

    Betsey Johnson Cartwheels Out of Malibu Mobile Home

    Colorful fashion icon Betsey Johnson has her vivaciously hot pink mobile home in Malibu’s prestigious Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park up for sale at $1.95 million. (That’s right, kids. In Malibu, mobile homes cost well upwards of a million bucks and can easily make a rich person feel downright impoverished.) The famously flamboyant septuagenarian designer, [...]

  • Hedi Slimane House

    Celine’s Hedi Slimane Seeks Sale of Chic Manhattan Townhouse

    New York Fashion Week has come and gone in a sartorial storm of loose-fitting 80s inspired suits and ridiculously tiny handbags but a rakishly renovated 19th-century townhouse in New York City’s historic and high-toned Gramercy Park neighborhood, owned by maverick French photographer and fashion designer Hedi Slimane, remains on the rack with a price tag [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad