‘My Drunk Kitchen’ Host Hannah Hart Snags Silver Lake Starter House

Long before anyone imagined “YouTube star” would actually become a viable career title, a young UC Berkeley grad named Hannah Hart filmed a gag video of herself drinking wine while attempting to make a grilled-cheese sandwich and, on a whim, uploaded it to the platform. The clip went viral and subsequently became the basis for “My Drunk Kitchen,” a weekly YouTube show where Hart cooked something while inebriated.

Following the success of “My Drunk Kitchen,” Hart — who now sports nearly 2.5 million YouTube followers — parlayed her newfound fame into a plethora of profitable spinoff ventures that included a Food Network mini-series (“I Hart Food”), a podcast (“Hannahlyze This”), a food-history Facebook Watch show for Buzzfeed’s Tasty, and a New York Times-bestselling book (aptly titled “My Drunk Kitchen”). Last year, she signed a deal with Ellen Digital Network, the internet-content arm of Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show, to host a new series titled “A Decent Proposal.”

All those gigs and Hart’s rising star-power have culminated in the purchase of what appears to be first residence, a modest — if hardly inexpensive — $1.06 million bungalow in the ultra-trendy Silver Lake neighborhood, over on L.A.’s hipster-choked Eastside.

Completely gated and high-hedged for privacy, the 1920s main house weighs in at just 798 square feet — positively puny by celebrity standards — and includes two bedrooms, one full bath, and a half bath. The front door opens to a brief vestibule flanked by family room with orange-tinted hardwood floors and a kitchen with perfectly ordinary appliances, crisp white subway countertops, and an informal space for a small table. The master bedroom includes a spacious closet and compact bathroom with glassy shower, and just behind the house is a raised wooden deck with open-air seating. The remainder of the .1-acre lot is mostly hardscaped, save for a couple mature palm trees and some low-maintenance native plantings.

By far the property’s most interesting feature is its 600-square-foot detached studio — nearly as big as the main house itself — that includes another full bathroom. It appears the previous owner used the voluminous, skylit space as little more than an oversized storage room, though converting the warehouse to a studio, lavish private office/retreat, garage or guest house would seem, on the surface, a relatively easy matter. For the moment, property has no proper garage, but there is at least one gated parking spot adjacent to the studio and accessible via a discreet side alleyway.

Scott Segall of Douglas Elliman held the listing; Mike McGill of Compass repped Hart.