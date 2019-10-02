×

The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. Seeks Manhattan Tenant

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$6,750 per month
Size:
1,033 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

A downtown Manhattan apartment owned by indie-rock musician Albert Hammond Jr., has come available for rent at $6,750 per month. The Strokes guitarist, son of “It Never Rains in California” singer-songwriter Albert Hammond, purchased the third-floor condo in mid-2012 for $1.25 million and online resources indicate he’s made it available for rent several times since early 2015 at a variety of prices as high as $8,000 per month. The listing is held with Taylor Travaglione of Compass.

Smack in the trendy, designer boutique-filled crossroads of the Soho, Nolita and Lower East Side neighborhoods, on the third floor of a handsome, six-story red brick building serviced by a full time doorman, the just over 1,000 square foot studio-style loft has an open bedroom alcove with built-in dresser and walk-in closet. There are two full bathrooms, one just inside the front door, the other off the bedroom and both with radiant heated floors.

The main living space features a high, heavy-beamed ceiling, an exposed brick wall and a chunky support beam, while the open-concept, industrial-inspired kitchen, outfitted with premium grade appliances and employs stainless steel restaurant kitchen tables as countertops, is roomy enough to accommodate a picnic-style table for six. A second walk-in closet beside the kitchen includes a stacked washer and dryer, there’s a built-in sound system and the air-conditioning is new and top-of-the-line

