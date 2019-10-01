×

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Looks for Tennessee Estate Buyer

Location:
Brentwood, Tenn.
Price:
$2,498,500
Size:
6,842 square feet, 3 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bathrooms

Legendary headbanger Dave Mustaine, the original guitarist for Metallica and, since the mid-1980s, lead vocalist and guitarist for the influential thrash metal band Megadeth, has his somewhat surprisingly genteel equestrian estate in Franklin, Tenn., up for sale at a hair under $2.5 million. The fiftysomething heavy metal icon, who announced earlier this year he’d been diagnosed with throat cancer, purchased the slightly more than 10-acre spread about 30 miles south of downtown Nashville just over five years ago for exactly $1.8 million.

An aristocratically long driveway winds scenically through fenced pastures and past a fully equipped four-stall horse barn before it circles in front of an elegantly appointed red brick ranch house that sprawls out over more than 6,800 square feet with three bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms. There are glossy, African Padauk hardwood floors throughout the mostly single-level designer residence that includes a casual living room with vintage brick fireplace and a formal dining room with French doors to a covered patio. The kitchen has a mix of black-and-white faux-distressed cabinetry, dark-gray speckled-granite countertops and an up-to-date array of designer appliances. An adjoining breakfast room is every bit as opulently decorated as the formal dining room. Both guest bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, while the owner’s retreat is replete with a spacious private sitting room, large bedroom, dual bathrooms and a private porch.

There’s also an office convertible to a bedroom, a bookshelf-lined reading loft accessible by elevator, a fitness room and a four-car garage. Several porches surround the home and look out over landscaped gardens and tree-ringed fields. And, while there’s certainly room for them, the property does not currently have a swimming pool or tennis court.

Diane Born of Benchmark Realty holds the listing.

