Max Weinberg Drums Up Sale of Delray Beach Villa

Musician Max Weinberg, rummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and, for many years, on-air bandleader on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” has his modern-minded Bermuda Colonial about 15 miles south of Palm Beach, Fla., up for grabs at $5.25 million. Weinberg purchased the tropical villa in low-key but high-priced Delray Beach shortly after it was built about 2.5 years ago for exactly $4 million. Partly obscured behind a tall hedgerow, secured behind a bright blue gate that slides open to the front motor court — there’s a three-car garage accessible from the rear of the property — and located a couple of short blocks from the Atlantic Ocean on a one-third acre street-to-street parcel, the Caribbean-inspired blue-shuttered two story residence measures in at more than 7,700 square feet with six bedrooms and five full an two half bathrooms.

There are high, beamed ceilings and pale wood floors in the breezy and refined open-plan living and dining room that’s furnished with a gorgeous piano and spills easily out to a screened, L-shaped loggia with built-in barbecue through a telescopic bank of disappearing glass sliders. All white with extra-thick statuary marble countertops, one with full-sized fridge and dishwasher, the high-end gourmet kitchen is “newly installed,” according do listings held with Candace Friis and Phil Friis of The Corcoran Group. Just off the kitchen there are two pantries, one with full-sized fridge and dishwasher, plus a separate, state-of-the-art screening room with a 7.1 surround sound system and acoustic fabric walls. A two-room main-floor guest suite has its own entrance, security system and kitchenette and there are several more guest bedrooms on the second floor along with a master suite that opens to a breeze-licked, limestone-paved veranda with a hanging porch swing.

Back downstairs, the loggia leads to a faux-grassed yard surrounded by high hedges that ensure absolute privacy from the neighbors. There’s a secured dog run for four-legged family members, a cushioned concrete bench that wraps partway around a fire pit and a slightly elevated spa that spills over into a newly installed plunge-sized swimming pool with resistance jets.

Weinberg and his wife, Rebecca, who maintain a solid real estate toehold in his native state of New Jersey, including a waterfront cottage in Atlantic Highlands they scooped up about a decade ago for almost $1.1 million, have previously owned a variety of homes from coast to coast: A slightly more than 1,500-square-foot, two-unit combination apartment in a 19th-century townhouse in New York City’s West Village was sold in 2005 for close to $2.5 million; A beachfront home in Santa Monica that was once owned by Leeza Gibbons and her third husband, Stephen Meadows, went for $6.5 million in 2009; And a warm, organic contemporary at the top of L.A.’s Runyon Canyon, bought in early 2011 for $2.95 million from Jake and Maggie Gylenhaal’s now divorced parents, Naomi Foner and Stephen Gyllenhaal, was acquired in 2013 by Katy Perry who sold it earlier this year for $3.3 million to restaurateur Michael Chow and his new, fourth wife Vanessa Rano.