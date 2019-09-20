Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Buys From Super-Producer Dana Brunetti

Powerhouse film and television producer Dana Brunetti sold his showbiz pedigreed home in L.A.’s exclusive Toluca Lake community for $6.4 million, notably above its $6.25 million price tag, and the new owner is Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine.

Brunetti, whose many credits include “House of Cards,” “Captain Phillips” and the racy “Fifty Shades” franchise, turned an impressive, multi-million dollar profit on the historic spread he picked up late 2015 for $3.8 million from musician Dave Stewart. Originally owned by pioneering Toluca Lake architect Park French, the handsome 1920s Spanish Colonial sits discreetly behind a high, ivy-covered wall with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet over three floors.

Original and painstakingly re-created architectural details blend seamlessly with high-tech creature comforts that include comprehensive home automation and security systems and a five-car garage with hydraulic lifts and multiple EV charging stations. An intimate foyer with charming built-in telephone nook gives way to a spacious double living room, one room with a massive fireplace and orange-felt pool table and the other with a mile-long cerulean sectional sofa and a gleaming white baby grand piano. There’s also an ample dining room that opens to an awning covered terrace and a sleek, eat-in kitchen with intricately veined white marble countertops that waterfall off the end of the doublewide center island.

Upstairs, several guest bedrooms are complimented by updated bathrooms, a den/office features a beamed and vaulted ceiling and a courtyard terrace has a tile-accented outdoor fireplace, Also upstairs, the master suite comprises an airy bedroom and a five-star bathroom replete with marble fireplace, soaking tub and steam shower. The lowest level houses a casual family room with built-in entertainment equipment and French doors to a grassy, completely private backyard with swimming pool and poolside cabana. The property does not border tiny Toluca Lake but it is one of the three-dozen or so properties that have deeded access to the six-acre body of water.

The property was listed jointly by Cassandra Orum of Six17 and Marc Silver at Compass; the buyer was repped by Juan Longfellow at Deasy Penner Podley.

Brunetti has long held on to an organic-modern architectural residence in Los Feliz that he bought in 2005 for $2.1 million — it came up for rent earlier this year at $11,000 per month — while Valentine’s expertly restored and updated, steel and glass mid-century pavilion in the foothills above Los Feliz, bought in 2006 for $2.2 million, came up for sale this week at not quite $3.8 million.