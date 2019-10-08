Mark Ronson Leaving Los Feliz

Globe-trotting British music producer and international DJ Mark Ronson, one of the highest earning musician-producers on the planet, who splits his time between London, New York and Los Angeles, has his West Coast home on a busy street in a plum Los Feliz neighborhood up for sale at close to $5.4 million. The Grammy-winning son of music manager Laurence Ronson and socialite jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones purchased the property for not quite $4.3 million in late 2016, around the time he split with his now ex-wife, French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume.

Built in 1935 and designed by architect William Asa Hudson, best known for his work on the famed bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the well-preserved residence and two-story poolside guesthouse sit behind secured gates amid a tropical oasis of almost a third of an acre and together measure in at more than 5,200 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

An ample entrance hall that features a grand rotunda with curved staircase leads to funky yet sophisticated formal living and dining rooms, the former with armchairs that once graced the lobby of the iconic San Remo apartment house on New York City’s Central Park West, where Ronson lived as a child, and the latter wrapped in eye-catching dragon-print wallpaper with a goat-skin covered table. Elsewhere, a green-walled family room with fireplace spills out through French doors to an arched loggia festooned in original, hand-painted tiles; a small library is custom-fitted with extra-deep shelves to accommodate Ronson’s vinyl record collection; and the eat-in kitchen retains a slightly vintage vibe with industrial light fixtures, white marble countertops and commercial-style designer appliances.

Two guest bedrooms share the upper floor with a spacious, sapphire blue master suite that comprises a large sitting room with round-breasted corner fireplace, an ample walk-in closet and a bathroom that mixes vintage-style penny tiles on the floor with an up-to-date steam-equipped shower. There’s a large dining terrace outside the kitchen and, nestled into a towering wall of foliage that ensures privacy from the neighbors, the swimming pool and spa are encircled by a forest of palm trees.

Recently oohed and aahed over in Architectural Digest, Ronson’s residence is listed with Brandon Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland.