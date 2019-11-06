×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leona Lewis Sells in Glendale, Buys in Hidden Hills

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
16 View Gallery
Location:
Glendale, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.25 million
Size:
2,108 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

British pop chanteuse Leona Lewis has quietly sold an equestrian estate in Glendale, Calif., for $2.25 million. Tax records indicate the third season “X-Factor” winner, occasional actress and dedicated activist acquired the property in 2013 for $1.2 million and online resources indicate the gated spread has been for sale on and off since the middle of 2017 with asking prices that started at $2.9 million and dipped to just under $2.5 million. The listing was held by Jay Geisenheimer at Rodeo Realty; The buyer was represented by Deirdre Salomone at Keller Williams.

A short trot from the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, down an unassuming cul-de-sac lined with a few single-family homes, a couple of unattractive apartment buildings and a large convalescent home, the almost three-quarter-acre property is totally private and all but invisible behind a thick hedge and remote-controlled driveway gates hung between brick pillars topped by lion sculptures. Dubbed “River Ranch,” the property backs up to a concrete canal that feeds into the L.A. River. In addition to a modestly sized and fully updated 1950s ranch house of slightly more than 2,100 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a walled, boutique-hotel worthy swimming pool and spa area, the estate also has a guesthouse and a horse-keeper’s apartment, a picket-fenced goat pen, a four-stall barn with individual turnouts, a tack shed and a fenced paddock.

Married earlier this year in a Buddhist ceremony at Il Palagio, Sting’s vast vineyard estate just south of Florence in Italy’s Tuscany region, Lewis and her new husband, choreographer Dennis Jauch, have substantially upgraded their residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the not quite $3.7 million purchase of an acre-plus equestrian spread in the guard-gated and showbiz-favored Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s affluent far western suburbs. The estate’s four en suite bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are distributed between a sprawling, mid-century inspired single-story home of close to 6,000 square feet and an ample, one-bedroom poolside guesthouse with kitchen. Rolling stretches of lawn are shaded by mature specimen trees and, nipped away, largely out of sight behind the guesthouse, there’s a small horse barn and turnout. Some of Lewis-Jauches’ high-profile new neighbors include John Stamos, Melissa Etheridge, Drake, Jessica Simpson, NBA star DeMar DeRozan, and a several members of the Jenner-Kardashian family.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Leona Lewis House

    Leona Lewis Sells in Glendale, Buys in Hidden Hills

    British pop chanteuse Leona Lewis has quietly sold an equestrian estate in Glendale, Calif., for $2.25 million. Tax records indicate the third season “X-Factor” winner, occasional actress and dedicated activist acquired the property in 2013 for $1.2 million and online resources indicate the gated spread has been for sale on and off since the middle [...]

  • Janice Min House Brentwood

    Janice Min Nabs Stately Brentwood Mansion

    Janice Min, the media executive and former gossip journalist widely credited with revolutionizing pop culture at Us Weekly and orchestrating the Hollywood Reporter’s successful turnaround, has significantly upgraded her L.A. residential circumstances with the $8 million purchase of an elegant Westside mansion. Located on a particularly desirable street in the Brentwood neighborhood, the mauve-colored manor [...]

  • Catherine Bach Home Los Angeles

    Catherine Bach Quickly Lands Buyer in Encino

    The longtime home of actress Catherine Bach in L.A.’s valley neighborhood of Encino is pending sale after less than a week on the market with an asking price of almost $5.4 million. Bach, best known for her long-legged portrayal of bombshell Daisy Duke on the early 1980s hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard” and [...]

  • Norman Lear House Los Angeles

    Norman Lear Takes Sale of Villa One Day at a Time

    The longtime Los Angeles estate of pioneering television mandarin Norman Lear, which sprawls over more than eight hilltop acres in the tony Brentwood area (not near the Getty fire but within the evacuation zone), has returned to the market with a trio of new real estate agents, Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman [...]

  • Oprah House Montecito Jeff Bridges

    Oprah Buys Jeff Bridges' Historic Montecito Ranch

    The Dude no longer abides, at least not at this Montecito, Calif. address. Prolific Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges and his longtime wife Susan Geston have sold their bucolic Santa Barbara-area retreat, a lovingly preserved Spanish Revival-style compound that dates to 1919 and was originally designed by esteemed local architect James Osborne Craig. And perhaps unsurprisingly, [...]

  • Ben Weiss House Bel Air

    Bai Brands Billionaire Ben Weiss Buys in Bel Air

    Most folks can’t afford a $27 million house, so it may seem odd that those who can often see the house not as a home but rather a canvas ripe for extensive customizations. Or, in some cases, a total teardown. And in Bel Air, where properties have sold for $70 million and up, such cases [...]

  • Colin Farrell House

    Colin Farrell and Alicja Bachleda Land Buyer in Hollywood Hills

    Just days after it popped up for sale late last week at close to $1.5 million, a Hollywood Hills home owned by Irish-born Hollywood veteran Colin Farrell is pending sale with an unknown buyer at an unknown price. The “In Bruges” and “The Lobster” star purchased the 1920s English Tudor cottage in 2010 for not [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad