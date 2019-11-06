Leona Lewis Sells in Glendale, Buys in Hidden Hills

British pop chanteuse Leona Lewis has quietly sold an equestrian estate in Glendale, Calif., for $2.25 million. Tax records indicate the third season “X-Factor” winner, occasional actress and dedicated activist acquired the property in 2013 for $1.2 million and online resources indicate the gated spread has been for sale on and off since the middle of 2017 with asking prices that started at $2.9 million and dipped to just under $2.5 million. The listing was held by Jay Geisenheimer at Rodeo Realty; The buyer was represented by Deirdre Salomone at Keller Williams.

A short trot from the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, down an unassuming cul-de-sac lined with a few single-family homes, a couple of unattractive apartment buildings and a large convalescent home, the almost three-quarter-acre property is totally private and all but invisible behind a thick hedge and remote-controlled driveway gates hung between brick pillars topped by lion sculptures. Dubbed “River Ranch,” the property backs up to a concrete canal that feeds into the L.A. River. In addition to a modestly sized and fully updated 1950s ranch house of slightly more than 2,100 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a walled, boutique-hotel worthy swimming pool and spa area, the estate also has a guesthouse and a horse-keeper’s apartment, a picket-fenced goat pen, a four-stall barn with individual turnouts, a tack shed and a fenced paddock.

Married earlier this year in a Buddhist ceremony at Il Palagio, Sting’s vast vineyard estate just south of Florence in Italy’s Tuscany region, Lewis and her new husband, choreographer Dennis Jauch, have substantially upgraded their residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the not quite $3.7 million purchase of an acre-plus equestrian spread in the guard-gated and showbiz-favored Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s affluent far western suburbs. The estate’s four en suite bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are distributed between a sprawling, mid-century inspired single-story home of close to 6,000 square feet and an ample, one-bedroom poolside guesthouse with kitchen. Rolling stretches of lawn are shaded by mature specimen trees and, nipped away, largely out of sight behind the guesthouse, there’s a small horse barn and turnout. Some of Lewis-Jauches’ high-profile new neighbors include John Stamos, Melissa Etheridge, Drake, Jessica Simpson, NBA star DeMar DeRozan, and a several members of the Jenner-Kardashian family.