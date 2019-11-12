×
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West List Brutalist Calabasas Condo

Seller:
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Location:
Calabasas, Calif.
Price:
$3.5 million
Size:
2,260 square feet, 3 beds, 4 baths

Though they’ve substantially grown their real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a massive, semi-remote Wyoming ranch and the recent expansion of their Hidden Hills, Calif. main compound, rapper-turned-fashion designer Kanye West and his wife, reality TV supernova-turned-entrepreneur-turned-aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian West are also looking to divest themselves of their starkly minimalist Calabasas condo, which has popped up for sale with a $3.5 million pricetag. (Property records indicate the unit is, technically speaking, owned solely by Kim.)

Located in the posh and almost brand-new Avanti complex in downtown Calabasas, the 2,260 sq. ft. pied-à-terre was acquired in August 2017 for $1.6 million, according to records. The super-famous couple then hired Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen — the same master of Brutalism who recently oversaw the years-long overhaul of their Hidden Hills mansion — to do up the interiors in chicly sparse manner strictly devoid of any jarring color interference.

While the Avanti complex sports Tuscan-style architecture, listing photographs show the Kimye condo’s interiors are done up in Kanye’s signature “minimal monastery” style with wide-plank European oak flooring, soft shades of grey and a muscularly minimal design. Every accessory, light fixture and stick of furniture in the place is bespoke and custom, all of it designed for the Wests by Van Duysen himself.

At the moment, the Wests are being a bit stingy with photos of their unit — the current listing only shows angles of the flat’s great room, which offers an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, the latter equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau and SubZero appliances. But listing details indicate there are also an outdoor living area and three bedrooms, all of them with ensuite bathrooms and each likely finished in a custom and rigidly austere manner similar to the public spaces.

It’s not publicly known why the couple needed this “in-town” apartment when their main residence, in Hidden Hills, is less than three miles away. But when one is as rich as these two, one generally does as one pleases.

HOA dues at the Avanti run a not-inconsequential $658 a month, per that listing. For that outlay, residents of the complex’s 72 flats have access to a bevy of amenities that include dedicated parking spots, a pool, spa, outdoor fireplace and BBQ area. The units are also walking distance to a wide variety of shops and dining, including the always-popular Calabasas Commons.

And whoever buys the Kimye apartment will truly get the full Kardashian-adjacent Calabasas living experience — property records reveal that no fewer than three other units in the Avanti complex are owned by Kris Jenner herself. At least two of those apartments are occupied by family members, including Jenner’s elderly mother Mary Jo Houghton and Kardashian cousin Cici Bussey.

Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass jointly hold the listing.

